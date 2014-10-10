The Global Dairy Cultures Market report endows with superior market perspective in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviours. This market research report has been framed with the most excellent and superior tools of collecting, recording, estimating and analysing market data.

Global dairy cultures market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in consumption of the healthy dairy product is the major factor for the growth of the market. The report contains data from the historic year of 2017, base year of 2018.

Global Dairy Cultures Market By Type (Mesophilic Type, Thermophilic Type), Fermentation Type (Yeast-Lactic Acid Fermentation, Lactic Acid Fermentation, Fungus-Lactic Acid Fermentation), Applications (Cheese, Yoghurt, Buttermilk, Cream, Kumys, Kefir, Generic Probiotic, Special Cultures, Others), End users (Kids, Adult), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Dairy Cultures Market

Dairy cultures are microbes such as yeast and bacteria which are added to milk for production of cultured and fermented dairy product. The fermented product includes cheese, curd, lassi, buttermilk, shrikhand, yoghurt and others. These cultures are usually called Lactic Acid Bacteria (LAB) as they can produce lactic acid. The trends for dairy culture include increased food consumption outside the home, high demand of healthy snacking culture and the shift towards online food delivery. Older consumers are also interested in dairy food products for prevention of sarcopenia. Many sports nutrition products manufacturers are engaged in offering innovative products for older consumers.

Top Key Players:

DuPont,

BioResource Biotech Pvt. Ltd,

Hansen Holding A/S, Biena Inc.,

CSK Food enrichment B.V,

Koninklijke DSM N.V.,

Bioprox,

BDF Natural ingredients SL,

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft,

Biolacter Inc,

Lallemand Inc.,

Sacco srl,

Dalton Biotecnologie S.r.l.,

Lactina Ltd.,

LB Bulgaricum,

Lake International Technologies,

Dairy Science and Food Technology,

Amerilac

among others.

Market Drivers:

Diverse health benefits of dairy products will act as driving force for market

Growing consumption of these healthy dairy products driving the growth of market

Rising demand for junk food like burger, pizza which have ingredients like cheese and other dairy products will fueling the market

Increase awareness about dairy food products is boosting the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Rising usage of dairy product substitute will restrict the growth of the market

Increase in chemically derived dairy products also restraint the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2017, BDF Natural ingredients had launched LyoCulture Dairy which having high quality. This is used for the production of standardized, fermented products and homogeneous cheese. This helps to increase the product portfolio as well revenue of a company

In January 2017, DuPont Nutrition and Biosciences had introduced DuPont Danisco YO-MIX CURD Cultures. This launch of product helps to overcome the challenges of curd manufacturers were facing. This will increases dairy food product portfolio and profit margin of a company

Market Segmentations:

Global Dairy Cultures Market is segmented on the basis of

Type

Fermentation Type

Applications

End-User

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Type

Mesophilic Type

Thermophilic Type

By Fermentation Type

Yeast-Lactic Acid Fermentation

Lactic Acid Fermentation

Fungus-Lactic Acid Fermentation

By Applications

Cheese

Yoghurt

Buttermilk

Cream

Kumys

Kefir

Generic Probiotic

Special Cultures

Others

By End Users

Kids

Adult

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Dairy Cultures Market

Global dairy cultures market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of dairy culture market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

