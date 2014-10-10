Global TAED Market report endows with superior market perspective in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviours. This market research report has been framed with the most excellent and superior tools of collecting, recording, estimating and analysing market data.

The Global TAED Market is expected to reach 149.2 KT by 2025, from 127.3 KT in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global TAED Market, By Application (Detergents, Bleaching Agents, Cleaning Agents, Other), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Definition: Global TAED Market

Tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) is considered to be an important component of bleaches and detergents. It acts as an activator for active oxygen bleaching agent. Bleach activators are utilized in paperboard, textiles as well as food contact paper. TAED is a colourless compound, which is produced by acetylation of ethylenediamine. It is often dyed green or blue for the utilization of laundry detergents as most important application. It is non-irritating to eyes and skin and doesn’t consist of sensitizing potential by skin contact. It has energy saving and biodegradable nature along with environment friendly characteristics. Continuous product development is considered to be one of the driving factors due to its environment friendly nature. For instance, in 2017, WeylChem International GmbH introduced WeylClean FDO XP, which is a bleach catalyst. It is a combination of two active ingredients named TAED and MnTACN for automatic dish wash.

Top Key Players:

WeylChem International GmbH

Chemsfield Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Deborn Co.,Ltd

Warwick International Group Limited.,

JINKE Company Limited.,

Zhejiang Jinke Peroxide Co., Ltd.,

AKCHEMTECH CO.,LTD.,

idCHEM Co., Ltd.,

ACURO ORGANICS LIMITED

among others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for VAM in adhesive and sealant industry

Growing demand from laundry industry

Increasing demand of bleaching agent.

Market Restraints:

Limited application areas of TAED

Fluctuation in the price of raw materials is affecting the market.

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global TAED market

Analyze and forecast the TAED market on the basis of application and end user

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for application and end user

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

Competitive Analysis: Global TAED Market

Global TAED market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of TAED market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Segmentations:

Global TAED Market is segmented on the basis of

Application

End-User

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Application

Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM)

Detergents

Bleaching Agents

Cleaning Agents

Other

By End User

Construction

Automobile

Pesticides

Textiles Food Ingredients

Others

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

