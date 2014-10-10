TAED Market In-Depth Research on Market Dynamics, Applications & Emerging Growth Factors
The Global TAED Market is expected to reach 149.2 KT by 2025, from 127.3 KT in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Global TAED Market, By Application (Detergents, Bleaching Agents, Cleaning Agents, Other), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
Market Definition: Global TAED Market
Tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) is considered to be an important component of bleaches and detergents. It acts as an activator for active oxygen bleaching agent. Bleach activators are utilized in paperboard, textiles as well as food contact paper. TAED is a colourless compound, which is produced by acetylation of ethylenediamine. It is often dyed green or blue for the utilization of laundry detergents as most important application. It is non-irritating to eyes and skin and doesn’t consist of sensitizing potential by skin contact. It has energy saving and biodegradable nature along with environment friendly characteristics. Continuous product development is considered to be one of the driving factors due to its environment friendly nature. For instance, in 2017, WeylChem International GmbH introduced WeylClean FDO XP, which is a bleach catalyst. It is a combination of two active ingredients named TAED and MnTACN for automatic dish wash.
Top Key Players:
- WeylChem International GmbH
- Chemsfield Co., Ltd.
- Shanghai Deborn Co.,Ltd
- Warwick International Group Limited.,
- JINKE Company Limited.,
- Zhejiang Jinke Peroxide Co., Ltd.,
- AKCHEMTECH CO.,LTD.,
- idCHEM Co., Ltd.,
- ACURO ORGANICS LIMITED
- among others.
Market Drivers:
- Increasing demand for VAM in adhesive and sealant industry
- Growing demand from laundry industry
- Increasing demand of bleaching agent.
Market Restraints:
- Limited application areas of TAED
- Fluctuation in the price of raw materials is affecting the market.
Competitive Analysis: Global TAED Market
Global TAED market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of TAED market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Market Segmentations:
Global TAED Market is segmented on the basis of
- Application
- End-User
- Geography
Market Segmentations in Details:
By Application
- Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM)
- Detergents
- Bleaching Agents
- Cleaning Agents
- Other
By End User
- Construction
- Automobile
- Pesticides
- Textiles Food Ingredients
- Others
By Geography
North America
- S.
- Canada,
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
