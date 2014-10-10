Diabetes Pen Market Worldwide Industry Growth, Size, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecasts up to 2026
Global diabetes pen market is growing at a substantial CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The rise in the market is attributed to increasing diabetes prevalence and corresponding rise in patients in need of regular insulin administration.
Market Definition: Global Diabetes Pen Market
Insulin pen is equipment used to infuse insulin to a diabetic patient. Patients who are suffering from type 1 diabetes select insulin pen over any other equipment for their treatments. The insulin pen provides easier permeation of insulin in the body, offering precise dosages and less discomfort compared to that of vials and syringes and therefore is referred by patients and clinicians as well. Due to its low cost, its affordability is increasing among people. Insulin pen consist of two categories namely reusable and disposable insulin pens.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the United States, more than 30 million people are suffering from diabetes and one out of four is not even aware they have it. Many others have pre-diabetes, which means that they have higher than normal blood sugar levels and can decrease their risks of emerging diabetes through pursuing healthy lifestyle changes which includes proper diet and exercise.
Global Diabetes Pen Market By Indication (Type I Diabetes, Type II Diabetes), Product Type (Insulin Pens, Insulin Pen Needles), Type (Disposable, Reusable) Therapy (Insulin, Glucagon-Like Peptide-1, Growth Hormones, Fertility, Osteoporosis, Others), End Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care Settings), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Top Key Players:
- AstraZeneca,
- BD,
- Eli Lilly and Company,
- Biocon, Sanofi,
- delfu-medical.com.,
- Owen Mumford.,
- Wockhardt Limited (India),
- Smiths Group plc,
- P&B Pharmaceuticals Ltd.,
- Nipro Medical Corporation,
- Novo Nordisk India Pvt Ltd,
- Injexuk,
- Mannkind Corporation,
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company,
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,
- Copernicus,
- YPSOMED,
- HTL Strefa, Merck & Co., Inc.
- among others.
Market Drivers:
- Growing incidence of needle stick injury is driving the market growth
- Reimbursement for diabetes management is boosting the market growth
- Technological advancement in production of diabetes pens is flourishing the market growth
- Extensive research and development is enhancing the market growth
Market Restraints:
- Safety issues related to usage is hampering its market growth
- Stringent rules for new products development restricts the market growth
Key Developments in the Market:
- In June 2019, Rimidi and Companion Medical announced that they are partnering to upgrade data visualization for patients who are at high risk and are on insulin therapy. This collaboration resulted in the introduction of connected device namely InPen, which is FDA approved. This would further quicken the trial and error process of classifying the adequate dose for each patient along with reducing costs
Customize report of “Global Diabetes Pen Market” as per customers requirement also available.
Market Segmentations:
Global Diabetes Pen Market is segmented on the basis of
- Indication
- Product Type
- Types
- Therapy
- End Users
- Geography
Market Segmentations in Details:
By Indication
- Type I Diabetes
- Type II Diabetes
By Product Type
- Pens
- Insulin Pen Needles
By Types
- Disposable
- Reusable
By Therapy
- Insulin
- Glucagon-like Peptide-1
- Growth Hormones
- Fertility
- Osteoporosis
- Others
By End Users
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Home Care Settings
By Geography
North America
- S.
- Canada,
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Competitive Analysis: Global Diabetes Pen Market
Global diabetes pen market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of diabetes pen market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
