The market report of Industry Bottled Water Packaging provides key measurements of the available status of the manufacturers and is an important source of guidance and support for organizations and people inspired by Bottled Water Packaging. The Market Report includes historical data, current trends in the market, environment, technological innovation, future technologies and related technical progress in the industry. It is an in-depth professional report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, top segments, and geographic analysis.

Global Bottled Water Packaging Market is growing at a stable CAGR of 6.93% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. Increasing awareness among consumers about consuming pure water is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Bottled Water Packaging Market

Packaging in the bottles makes sure that the water should remain pure and should be microbiologically safe which make them safe to drink. Bottled water is usually packed in plastic or glass water bottles and there sizes vary from small serving bottles to large carboys. Artesian water, fluoridated, mineral water, sparkling water, spring water, well water etc. are some of the bottled water. These days all the packaging used by the manufacturers is recyclable and are safe.

Global Bottled Water Packaging Market By Materials (Plastics, Glass), Product (Well Water, Distilled Water, Mineral Water), Applications (Municipal, Industrial), Pack Size (331ml- 500ml, 501ml- 1000ml, 1001ml- 1500ml, Above 1500ml), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Increasing awareness among consumers about the benefits of the safe water is driving the market.

Bottled water is easy to carry while travelling which is also increasing its demands amongst the consumers.

Market Restraints:

Improper disposal of the bottles due to which strict regulations are by the government which is the major factor restraining the growth.

Rising awareness, concerns and benefits of consuming safe water.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Fiji Water has introduced their new bottle which has flip- top sports cap. The main aim is to increase its demand among the health- conscious consumers.

In September 2016, Bisleri International Pt. Ltd., introduced their new Rockstar bottles. It is 300ml bottle and the company aim is to provide the consumer handy packaged drinking water that look good as well. It is inexpensive and quick thirst quencher which can be carried easily.

Market Segmentations:

Global Bottled Water Packaging Market is segmented on the basis of

Material

Product

Application

Pack Size

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Materials

Plastics

Glass

By Product

Well Water

Distilled Water

Mineral Water

By Application

Municipal

Industrial

By Pack Size

31ml- 500ml

501ml- 1000ml

1001ml- 1500ml

Above 1500ml

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Bottled Water Packaging Market

Global bottled water packaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of bottled water packaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

