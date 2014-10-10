Sensor Patch Market Overview by Type, Technological Advancements & Forecast to 2026
Global Sensor Patch Market accounted for USD 72.9 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1633 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 47.5% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2017 the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.
Global Sensor Patch Market By Product (Temperature Sensor Patch, Blood Glucose Sensor Patch, Blood Pressure/Flow Sensor Patch, Heart Rate Sensor Patch, ECG Sensor Patch, Blood Oxygen Sensor Patch); By Application (Monitoring, Diagnostics); By End-Users (Healthcare, Fitness and Sports), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)
Market Definition: Global Sensor Patch Market
Sensor patch are passive UHF, single-chip RFID sensor are used to measure moisture conditions in medical care areas. These devices are mostly used in the geriatric care, child care, and medical long-term care. In this market drivers included such as rising health care expenditure and increasing adoption of wearable in health monitoring application.
Key Questions Answered in Global Sensor Patch Market Report:-
Top Key Players:
- Abbott,
- Dexcom, Inc.,
- Feeligreen SA,
- Frontier Smart Technologies Group Ltd.,
- Gentag, Inc.,
- G-Tech Medical, Inc.,
- HIVOX BIOTEK INC.,
- Hocoma ,
- iRhythm Technologies, Inc.,
- Isansys Lifecare Ltd.,
- Kenzen, Inc.,
- Leaf Healthcare, Inc.,
- MC10, Inc.,
- Medtronic plc,
- MTG Co.,Ltd.,
- NanoSonic, Inc.,
- Nemaura Medical Inc.,
- Preventice Solutions, ,
- Proteus Digital Health,
- Raiing Medical Company,
- Sensium Healthcare Ltd.,
- SMARTRAC N.V.,
- Texas Instruments Incorporated,
- VitalConnect,
- X2 Biosystems Inc.,
- among others.
Market Drivers:
- Rising health care expenditure
- Increasing adoption of wearable in health monitoring
- Rising disposable incomes
- Technological developments in sensor patch
Market Restraints:
- Lack in the knowledge of the product among consumers
Key Developments in the Market:
- In April 2017, Kenzen Patch introduces Wearable Smart Patch which Analyzes Your Sweat to Monitor Your Body. These Applications of wearable patches are not just for consumers but can be used by sports, enterprise and industrial markets as well. Body sensor shipments are expected to increase to 68 million in 2021 from 2.7 million units in 2015.
- In April 2012, Isansys Lifecare Ltd.secures CE Mark for wearable wireless medical sensor, that includes CE certification for its LifeTouch Patient Surveillance System, which includes a body-worn wireless medical sensor. The company is also working to develop a back-end cloud-based infrastructure to support the CE certified patient monitor system.
Market Segmentations:
Global Sensor Patch Market is segmented on the basis of
- Product Type
- Application
- End-User
- Geography
Market Segmentations in Details:
By Product Type
- Temperature sensor patch
- Blood glucose sensor patch
- Blood pressure/flow sensor patch
- Heart rate sensor patch
- ECG sensor patch
- Blood oxygen sensor patch
- Others
By Applications
- Monitoring
- Diagnostics
- Wellness
By End user
- Healthcare
- Fitness
- Sports
By Geography
North America
- S.
- Canada,
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Competitive Analysis: Global Sensor Patch Market
Global sensor patch market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of sensor patch market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
