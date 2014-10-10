Sensor Patch Industry 2019 report endows with superior market perspective in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviours. This market research report has been framed with the most excellent and superior tools of collecting, recording, estimating and analysing market data.

Global Sensor Patch Market accounted for USD 72.9 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1633 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 47.5% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2017 the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Global Sensor Patch Market By Product (Temperature Sensor Patch, Blood Glucose Sensor Patch, Blood Pressure/Flow Sensor Patch, Heart Rate Sensor Patch, ECG Sensor Patch, Blood Oxygen Sensor Patch); By Application (Monitoring, Diagnostics); By End-Users (Healthcare, Fitness and Sports), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Sensor Patch Market

Sensor patch are passive UHF, single-chip RFID sensor are used to measure moisture conditions in medical care areas. These devices are mostly used in the geriatric care, child care, and medical long-term care. In this market drivers included such as rising health care expenditure and increasing adoption of wearable in health monitoring application.

Top Key Players:

Abbott,

Dexcom, Inc.,

Feeligreen SA,

Frontier Smart Technologies Group Ltd.,

Gentag, Inc.,

G-Tech Medical, Inc.,

HIVOX BIOTEK INC.,

Hocoma ,

iRhythm Technologies, Inc.,

Isansys Lifecare Ltd.,

Kenzen, Inc.,

Leaf Healthcare, Inc.,

MC10, Inc.,

Medtronic plc,

MTG Co.,Ltd.,

NanoSonic, Inc.,

Nemaura Medical Inc.,

Preventice Solutions, ,

Proteus Digital Health,

Raiing Medical Company,

Sensium Healthcare Ltd.,

SMARTRAC N.V.,

Texas Instruments Incorporated,

VitalConnect,

X2 Biosystems Inc.,

among others.

Market Drivers:

Rising health care expenditure

Increasing adoption of wearable in health monitoring

Rising disposable incomes

Technological developments in sensor patch

Market Restraints:

Lack in the knowledge of the product among consumers

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2017, Kenzen Patch introduces Wearable Smart Patch which Analyzes Your Sweat to Monitor Your Body. These Applications of wearable patches are not just for consumers but can be used by sports, enterprise and industrial markets as well. Body sensor shipments are expected to increase to 68 million in 2021 from 2.7 million units in 2015.

In April 2012, Isansys Lifecare Ltd.secures CE Mark for wearable wireless medical sensor, that includes CE certification for its LifeTouch Patient Surveillance System, which includes a body-worn wireless medical sensor. The company is also working to develop a back-end cloud-based infrastructure to support the CE certified patient monitor system.

Market Segmentations:

Global Sensor Patch Market is segmented on the basis of

Product Type

Application

End-User

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Product Type

Temperature sensor patch

Blood glucose sensor patch

Blood pressure/flow sensor patch

Heart rate sensor patch

ECG sensor patch

Blood oxygen sensor patch

Others

By Applications

Monitoring

Diagnostics

Wellness

By End user

Healthcare

Fitness

Sports

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Sensor Patch Market

Global sensor patch market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of sensor patch market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

