Textured Vegetable Protein Market increasing demand with Leading key players: Roquette Frères; CHS Inc.; Archer Daniels Midland Company; Cargill, Incorporated; DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
Global textured vegetable protein market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.70% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing awareness regarding the benefits of proteins, along with higher volume of population consuming vegan diet.
Global Textured Vegetable Protein Market By Product Type (Soy, Wheat, Pea), Form (Chunks, Slices, Flakes, Granules), End-Use (Household, Commercial, Industrial), Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Market Definition: Global Textured Vegetable Protein Market
Textured vegetable protein is the by-product extracted from various vegetable ingredients processing and utilized as a meat-substitute because of its similar content of protein to meats. It is a defatted variant of vegetable proteins that are very simplified in their cooking process. These proteins are identified by having a texturized structural integrity enhancing the chewiness and texture of the food products they are utilized in.
Top Key Players:
- Roquette Frères;
- CHS Inc.;
- Archer Daniels Midland Company;
- Cargill, Incorporated;
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.;
- Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd.;
- SOTEXPRO;
- Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods;
- BENEO;
- MGP;
- Victoria Group;
- CROWN SOYA PROTEIN GROUP;
- Shansong Biological Products Co., Ltd.;
- DPS/Dutch Protein & Services b.v.;
- Wilmar BioEthanol;
- Bremil Group
- among others.
Market Drivers:
- Changes in the preferences of individuals resulting in higher demands for healthier nutritional diet; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market
- Demand for texturized soy proteins specially among the older population, lactating women, pregnant women along with children also enhances the market growth
- Rising health conscious among the population also acts as a driver for this market growth
- Increasing preference for low carb food is also boosting this market growth
Market Restraints:
- Concerns regarding the lack of flavour additions with these product variants is expected to hinder the growth of the market
- Concerns regarding the potential allergy incidents associated with soy proteins is expected to restrict the growth of the market
Key Developments in the Market:
- In April 2018, Kerry announced that they had entered into a joint venture with Ojah BV for the production of plant-based products. Kerry will be the majority shareholder whereas Korys will be the other holding company. This joint venture will also enhance the levels of relationship with consumers and enhance the relationship internationally
- In February 2016, Archer Daniels Midland Company announced that they had agreed to acquire Harvest Innovations by acquiring a controlling stake in the company. This acquisition will help in expansion of the gluten-free food ingredients as well as plant protein offerings available. This acquisition will also include various technologies for the processing and production of ingredients
Market Segmentations:
Global Textured Vegetable Protein Market is segmented on the basis of
- Product Type
- Application
- End-User
- Geography
Market Segmentations in Details:
By Product Type
- Soy
- Wheat
- Pea
By Form
- Chunks
- Slices
- Flakes
- Granules
By End-Use
- Household
- Commercial
- Industrial
By Distribution Channel
- Direct
- Indirect
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Online Sales
- Others
By Geography
North America
- S.
- Canada,
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Competitive Analysis: Global Textured Vegetable Protein Market
Global textured vegetable protein market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of textured vegetable protein market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
