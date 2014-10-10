Textured Vegetable Protein Industry report endows with superior market perspective in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviours. This market research report has been framed with the most excellent and superior tools of collecting, recording, estimating and analysing market data.

Global textured vegetable protein market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.70% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing awareness regarding the benefits of proteins, along with higher volume of population consuming vegan diet.

For In depth Information Get Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-textured-vegetable-protein-market

Key Questions Answered in Global Textured Vegetable Protein Market Report:-

Our Report offers:-

What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Global Textured Vegetable Protein Market in 2026?

What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Global Textured Vegetable Protein Market?

What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Global Textured Vegetable Protein Market?

Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Global Textured Vegetable Protein Market?

Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Global Textured Vegetable Protein Market? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share

What are the Global Textured Vegetable Protein Market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

Global Textured Vegetable Protein Market By Product Type (Soy, Wheat, Pea), Form (Chunks, Slices, Flakes, Granules), End-Use (Household, Commercial, Industrial), Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Complete report on Global Textured Vegetable Protein Market Research Report 2019-2026 spread across 350 Pages, profiling Top companies and supports with tables and figures

Market Definition: Global Textured Vegetable Protein Market

Textured vegetable protein is the by-product extracted from various vegetable ingredients processing and utilized as a meat-substitute because of its similar content of protein to meats. It is a defatted variant of vegetable proteins that are very simplified in their cooking process. These proteins are identified by having a texturized structural integrity enhancing the chewiness and texture of the food products they are utilized in.

Request for Detailed TOC: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-textured-vegetable-protein-market

Top Key Players:

Roquette Frères;

CHS Inc.;

Archer Daniels Midland Company;

Cargill, Incorporated;

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.;

Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd.;

SOTEXPRO;

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods;

BENEO;

MGP;

Victoria Group;

CROWN SOYA PROTEIN GROUP;

Shansong Biological Products Co., Ltd.;

DPS/Dutch Protein & Services b.v.;

Wilmar BioEthanol;

Bremil Group

among others.

Market Drivers:

Changes in the preferences of individuals resulting in higher demands for healthier nutritional diet; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Demand for texturized soy proteins specially among the older population, lactating women, pregnant women along with children also enhances the market growth

Rising health conscious among the population also acts as a driver for this market growth

Increasing preference for low carb food is also boosting this market growth

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding the lack of flavour additions with these product variants is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the potential allergy incidents associated with soy proteins is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, Kerry announced that they had entered into a joint venture with Ojah BV for the production of plant-based products. Kerry will be the majority shareholder whereas Korys will be the other holding company. This joint venture will also enhance the levels of relationship with consumers and enhance the relationship internationally

In February 2016, Archer Daniels Midland Company announced that they had agreed to acquire Harvest Innovations by acquiring a controlling stake in the company. This acquisition will help in expansion of the gluten-free food ingredients as well as plant protein offerings available. This acquisition will also include various technologies for the processing and production of ingredients

Inquire Before Buying @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-textured-vegetable-protein-market

Customize report of “Global Textured Vegetable Protein Market” as per customers requirement also available.

Market Segmentations:

Global Textured Vegetable Protein Market is segmented on the basis of

Product Type

Application

End-User

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Product Type

Soy

Wheat

Pea

By Form

Chunks

Slices

Flakes

Granules

By End-Use

Household

Commercial

Industrial

By Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Sales

Others

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Textured Vegetable Protein Market

Global textured vegetable protein market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of textured vegetable protein market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Speak to Author of the report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-textured-vegetable-protein-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com