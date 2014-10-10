Connected Enterprise Market to Receive a Rapid Boost in Economy due to High Emerging Demands – Key players includes Rockwell Automation, Inc., Cisco, PTC, Microsoft, IBM Corporation
Global connected enterprise market is estimated to rise by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 35.40% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in the need for automation and cloud computing enhancing the market, reduction in the cost of maintenance on account of smart connected devices acting as a catalyst for market and advancement in the technology such as big data, cloud, and mobile devices boosting the market
Global Connected Enterprise Market By Platform (Device Management, Connectivity Management, and Application Enablement Platform), Solution (Real-Time Collaboration, Enterprise Infrastructure Management, Streaming Analytics, Security Solution, Data Management, Remote Monitoring System, Network Management, Mobile Workforce Management, Customer Experience Management, Asset Performance Management), Service (Professional Services, Managed Services), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Telecommunications and IT, Retail and Ecommerce, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Government, Energy and Utilities, Media and Entertainment, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Market Definition: Global Connected Enterprise Market
Connected enterprise helps in monitoring of machines, and connects them with all hubs of business to create real time abilities which in turn helps in enabling of predictive analytics and gives deeper insight. The connected enterprise not only improves the decision making but makes the process of decision making faster. Connected enterprise gives more visibility on business models. It has wide applications in financial services, telecommunications and banking and many more.
Top Key Players:
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.,
- Cisco,
- PTC,
- Microsoft,
- IBM Corporation,
- Bosch Limited,
- Honeywell International Inc.,
- General Electric,
- Verizon,
- HARMAN International,
- Jacobs Engineering Group,
- MachineShop Inc.,
- Wipro Limited,
- Accelerite
- others
Market Drivers:
- Rising need for automation and cloud computing is enhancing the market
- Increase in security concerns is driving the market growth
- Reduction in the cost of maintenance on account of smart connected devices acting as a catalyst for market
- Advancement in the technology such as big data, cloud and mobile devices is boosting the market
Market Restraints:
- Involvement of high cost for implementing of connected enterprise is hindering the market
- Discontinuity in Internet of Things (IoT) standards may hamper the market
- Lack of technology skills among people might restrict the market growth
Key Developments in the Market:
- In July 2016, Rentokil Initial plc collaborated with Google and PA Consulting Group. The collaboration would help in the deployment of their digital pest control products which is based on Internet of Things and cloud platform. The product would serve their customers in managing the risk of pest infestation.
- In April 2016, Professional division of Kimberly-Clark and IBM became for the development of an application that would help clients in remotely controlling and monitoring of restrooms. The application would lower down the cost and contribute in improving customers experience
Market Segmentations:
Global Connected Enterprise Market is segmented on the basis of
- Platform
- Solution
- Service
- Vertical
- Geography
Market Segmentations in Details:
By Platform
- Device Management
- Connectivity Management
- Application Enablement Platform
By Solution
- Real-Time Collaboration
- Enterprise Infrastructure Management
- Streaming Analytics
- Security Solution
- Data Management
- Remote Monitoring System
- Network Management
- Mobile Workforce Management
- Customer Experience Management
- Asset Performance Management
By Service
- Professional Services
- Consulting Services
- Integration and Deployment Services
- Support and Maintenance Services
- Managed Services
By Vertical
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
- Telecommunications and IT
- Retail and Ecommerce
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Manufacturing
- Government
- Energy and Utilities
- Media and Entertainment,
- Others
By Geography
North America
- S.
- Canada,
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Competitive Analysis: Global Connected Enterprise Market
Global connected enterprise market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of connected enterprise market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.
