Global Gasoline Particulate Filters Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025. The Gasoline Particulate Filters Market report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. This report includes several sections that offer indicative market insights.

GPFs are used for controlling the emission levels of particulate matter number of direct fuel injected gasoline cars. They are fitted with the exhaust system of the vehicle. The filter’s substrate wall traps and collects the particulate matter from the engine exhaust gases before releasing, reducing the particulate emission levels.

The full-size segment of passenger cars dominated the GPF market and will continue its dominance throughout the forecast period.

EMEA is anticipated to occupy the largest portion of the GPF market due to the vehicular emission norms followed in the region. Much of the region’s growth is attributable to the exports of cars equipped with GPF from Europe. European countries like Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and Spain are the major revenue contributors to the GPF market for passenger cars in the region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Tenneco

Faurecia

Johnson Matthey

Corning

Bekaert

Umicore

Katcon

NGK Insulators

Alantum Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Compact-size (Below 1499 cc Engine)

Mid-size (1500 to 2499cc Engine)

Full-size (Above 2500 cc Engine)

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

