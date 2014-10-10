Wide-ranging market information of the aerospace lubricant report will surely grow business and improve return on investment (ROI). The aerospace lubricant report has been prepared by taking into account several aspects of marketing research and analysis which includes market size estimations, market dynamics, company & market best practices, entry level marketing strategies, positioning and segmentations, competitive landscaping, opportunity analysis, economic forecasting, industry-specific technology solutions, roadmap analysis, targeting key buying criteria, and in-depth benchmarking of vendor offerings. The aerospace lubricant report gives CAGR values along with its fluctuations for the specific forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

Global aerospace lubricant market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of aerospace lubricant market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global aerospace lubricant market are BP p.l.c.; Royal Dutch Shell; Quaker Chemical Corporation d/b/a Quaker Houghton; FUCHS; Chevron Corporation; Exxon Mobil Corporation; Phillips 66 COMPANY; Petrobras; Aerospace Lubricants, Inc.; Total; China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation; The Chemours Company; Inox Lubricants; ROCOL; Whitmore Manufacturing LLC; Eastman Chemical Company; NYCO; LANXESS among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, BP p.l.c. announced that they had entered into a joint venture with Reliance Industries Limited for the provision of retail service station network as well as aviation fuel operations throughout the Indian region. The joint venture will distribute the products manufactured from Castrol India Limited

In December 2017, LANXESS announced that they had received the certification of Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. for their aviation-based chemical products and support services. LANXESS’s ‘Royco’ lubricant product range has been standardized by the authority helping enhance the levels of adoption from the various consumers present in the region

Segmentation: Global Aerospace Lubricant Market

By Product

(Grease, Special Additives & Lubricants, Gas Turbine Oil, Piston Engine Oil, Hydraulic Fluid, Others),

Type

(Group I, Group II, Group III, Group IV),

Material Type

(Mineral-Based, Synthetic),

Components

(Engine, Landing Gear, Hydraulic System, Air Frames, Others),

Application

(Civil, Military/Defense, Space),

End-User

(OEM, MRO),

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers:

High levels of investments undertaken by the authorities on expansion of their space projects is expected to boost the growth of the market

Enhanced levels of expenditure incurred by various market players on research & development to enhance the quality and innovations in product range

High spending being incurred for revamping the military aviation capabilities by various governments and authorities acts as a market driver

Increasing volume of passengers and aviation traffic will also augment the market growth in the forecast period

Market Restraints:

Increasing preference of consumers and end-users on the consumption of bio-based lubricants offering; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Availability of various strict regulations and compliances regarding the emissions of VOCs during the production of lubricants will also restrict this market growth

