Global data center cooling market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 23.61 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing volume of development associated with IT-based infrastructures and services globally.

Data center cooling market report brings into light key market dynamics of sector along with the current market scenario and future prospects of the sector. This finest market research report has been structured with the expertise and innovation of a team of researchers, forecasters, analysts and managers. In this data center cooling report, company profiles of the key market competitors are analysed with respect to company snapshot, geographical presence, product portfolio, and recent developments. The report acts as a supreme base for the competitor analysis, analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the ICT industry.

Get Sample Of This Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-data-center-cooling-market

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global data center cooling market are Schneider Electric; Black Box Corporation; Nortek Air Solutions, LLC; Airedale Air Conditioning; Rittal GmbH & Co. KG; STULZ GMBH; Asetek, Inc.; Vertiv Group Corp.; Degree Controls, Inc.; Coolcentric; FUJITSU; Hitachi, Ltd.; Mitsubishi Electric Hydronics & IT Cooling Systems S.p.A.; DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.; Trane; Johnson Controls; Munters Group; Integrated Eco Technologies Ltd; LiquidCool Solutions; Submer among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Submer announced that they had selected Ashburn, Virginia as their North American headquarters due to the presence of top tier hyperscale and colocation data centers in the region. This will help the company provide their services and solutions to a high volume of consumer base as their needs of having resource efficient cooling solutions by delivering

In April 2019, Nortek Air Solutions, LLC announced that Facebook had utilized their patent technology “StatePoint Technology” for their data center’s two buildings situated in Clonee, Ireland. This will enable the data center to be one of the most energy efficient that will be one completely run on renewable energy

Competitive Analysis

Global data center cooling market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of data center cooling market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Growing levels of operations in efficiency due to these systems; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising demand for efficient solutions for data centers; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

High demands for environmental-friendly solutions for data center; this factor is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Significant surge in the volume of data centers and the density of their power consumption; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Large levels of investment associated with installation and integration of these systems is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Need for specific and specialized infrastructure for the utilization of data center cooling; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the inability of these systems during lack of power supply or when power outage occurs; this factor is expected to restraint the growth of the market

Inquiry For Customize Report With Discount at : https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-data-center-cooling-market

Segmentation: Global Data Center Cooling Market

By Solution

Air Conditioning Air Conditioners Precision Air Conditioners

Chilling Units

Cooling Towers

Economizer Systems

Liquid Cooling Systems Water-Based Cooling Techniques Direct Liquid & Immersion Cooling Techniques

Control Systems

Computer Room Air Conditioning (CRAC) & Computer Room Air Handler (CRAH)

Others

By Service

Consulting

Installation & Deployment

Maintenance & Support

By Cooling Containment

Raised Floor with Containment Hot Aisle Containment (HAC) Cold Aisle Containment (CAC)

Raised Floor without Containment

By Type of Cooling

Room-Based Cooling

Row-Based Cooling

Rack-Based Cooling

Door Cooling Systems

Over-Head Cooling Systems

By Data Center Type

Colocation Data Centers

Hyperscale Data Center

Enterprise Data Centers

Wholesale Data Center

Mid-Sized Data Centers

Large Data Centers

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

IT & Telecom

Research & Academic

Government & Defense

Retail

Energy

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Americ

Middle East and Africa

Get Detailed Table Of Content @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-data-center-cooling-market

About Data Bridge Market Research

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune. We ponder into the heterogeneous markets in accord with our clients needs and scoop out the best possible solutions and detailed information about the market trends. Data Bridge delve into the markets across Asia, North America, South America, Africa to name few.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com