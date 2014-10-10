Global antimicrobial agent market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the focus of various industries and domains to adopt safety and precautionary measures in their operations.

All the data and information collected in the report is studied and analysed with the demonstrated tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. This report also provides the company profile, product specifications, production value, contact information of manufacturer and market shares for company. The antimicrobial agent report emphasizes on changing dynamics, growth-driving factors, restraints, and limitations. With the study of competitor analysis, businesses get knowhow of the strategies of key players in the market that includes but are not limited to new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global antimicrobial agent market are Nanobiomatters; BASF SE; RTP Company; Microban International; Clariant; Momentive; Life Material Technologies Limited; RADICAL MATERIALS LTD.; SANITIZED AG; Akzo Nobel N.V.; DuPont and Dow; BioCote Limited; Plastics Color Corporation; Ampacet Corporation; Lonza; Croda International Plc; Solvay; Evonik Industries AG; Wacker Chemie AG among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, SANITIZED AG announced the availability of “Sanitized Mintactiv” their latest antimicrobial additive infused with peppermint. This product has been developed keeping a focus on the requirements of odor-free textile applicable antimicrobial products which can meet the various individual requirements of sustainability while being highly effective against gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria

In November 2017, Ampacet announced the launch of “GERMSCLEAN 684”, which is defined as an antimicrobial additive applicable in protection of plastics and plastic-based articles with the help of silver-based technology. This additive finds its application in plastic film and moulding of plastics offering long-term protection against communication of diseases and bacteria

Competitive Analysis:

Global antimicrobial agent market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of antimicrobial agent market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Increasing usage of these agents for personal care & cosmetics manufacturing; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing prevalence of individuals suffering from allergies; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Growing areas of applications due to the growth of medical devices consumption; this factor is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Rising demand for antimicrobial packaging is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High costs associated with these products and their usage in different applications; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Presence of various regulations regarding the usage of these agents in different applications; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Antimicrobial Agent Market

By Product

Antibacterial Agent

Antifungal Agent

Antiviral Agent

Antiparasitic Agent

By Type

Organic

Inorganic

By Form

Dry

Liquid

By Application

Plastics

Paint & Coatings

Pulp & Paper

Personal Care & Cosmetics Skin Care Products Hair Care Products Oral Care Products Make-Up Products Other Cosmetics

Others

By End-User

Healthcare

Packaging

Food & Beverages

Construction

Automotive

Others

By Geography

North America

Europ

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

