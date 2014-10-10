Financial soundness is an emerging factor where employees experience significant stress related to financial problems and the company is ready to take on employee health responsibilities. Predictions on funding factors, such as training, assessments and action plans, will soon emerge as the offering of Corporate Wellness. Wellness programs for employees are an important tool that gradually attracts the best talent and improves the quality of life of employees. This growth in the Corporate Wellness Market is a way for companies to earn the best return on investing in valuable employee healthcare programs.

Some Of The Key Players In Corporate Wellness Market:

The companies mentioned in the market research report are: Well Nation, Virgin Pulse, Provant Health Solutions, ComPsych, Aduro, Inc, Beacon Health Options, ComPsych Corporation, EXOS, Fit bit Inc, Competition Matrix, Central Corporate Wellness and among other companies.

Get Sample Copy of Report at: https://www.researchformarkets.com/sample/global-corporate-wellness-market-447398

While generating this corporate wellness report, new product trends, key drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market are identified and analyzed. Helps customers or other market participants recognize the problems they may face when operating for a long time in the company wellness industry. Market data is analyzed and forecasted using well established market statistics and consistent models. Corporate wellness reports are generated based on market type, organization size, on-premises availability, organization type of end user, and availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. East Africa.

The Corporate Wellness Market report includes an in-depth assessment of the competitive environment, product market size, product benchmarking, Corporate Wellness Market trends, product development, financial analysis, strategic analysis, and more to measure market impact and potential opportunities. In addition, the Corporate Wellness Market report includes research on key developments in the market, such as product launches, contracts, acquisitions, collaborations, mergers, etc., and understands the current market dynamics and their impact during the forecast period.

Corporate Wellness Market Segment by Type, covers

Health Risk Assessments

Nutrition and Weight Management

Smoking Cessation

Fitness Services

Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services

Stress Management

Health Education Services

Other Services

Corporate Wellness Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Large private sector businesses

Midsize private sector businesses

Small private sector businesses

Public sector

Nonprofit organizations

inquire and Get 30% Instant Discount on Buying @ https://www.researchformarkets.com/inquiry/global-corporate-wellness-market-447398

Regional segmentation- Corporate Wellness Market

Geographically, the global corporate wellness market is divided into five key regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe constitute a leading share of the global corporate wellness market followed by Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. The United States led the corporate wellness market in North America due to increased investment and adoption of corporate wellness services, rising health care costs, and the onset of chronic illness.

Major Table of Contents: Corporate Wellness Market

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Corporate Wellness Market, By Application

6 Global Corporate Wellness Market, By Airspeed

7 Global Corporate Wellness Market, By Solution

8 Global Corporate Wellness Market, By Alignment

9 Global Corporate Wellness Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

Place a Purchase Order for Corporate Wellness market @ https://www.researchformarkets.com/buy-now/global-corporate-wellness-market-447398/one

key findings from the Corporate Wellness Market study suggest:

The corporate wellness program aims to improve employee welfare and reduce the cost of absenteeism. Absence costs account for tremendous productivity and financial loss

Also, employers have to pay mandatory health insurance costs, which increase the economic burden.

The Health Risk Assessment segment led the overall market in terms of revenue share in 2017. Through health screening activities, employers were able to implement a strategic plan to address identified health risks

The stress management sector is expected to show the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to preference for on-site yoga and meditation services

Large organizations dominated the end-use sector in 2017. Advanced infrastructure makes it easier and more convenient to implement wellness services in large enterprises.

Medium-sized organizations can experience the fastest growth over the forecast period due to increased adoption of health screening services.

Healthcare providers have dominated the market in 2017. The Fitness & Nutrition Advisory Team is expected to witness the fastest growth

About Research for Markets:

Research for Markets indulges in detailed and diligent research on different markets, trends and emerging opportunities in the successive direction to cater to your business needs. We have established the pillars of our flourishing institute on the grounds of Credibility and Reliability. RFM delve into the markets across Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa.Contact:

Mr. A Naidu

Research for Markets

Tel: +44 8000-4182-37 (UK)

Email: alan.naidu@researchformarkets.com