Guidewires Market is expected to grow globally with an estimated CAGR of 5.30% to reach USD 3.16 billion by 2028. Increasing incidences of lifestyle disorders is one of the major driver for growth of this market. Another key factor for driving the market is due to growing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures.

The major players in the global guidewires market are ASAHI INTECC CO., Cook Group, Teleflex Incorporated, Merit Medical Systems, Cardinal Health, AngioDynamics, Olympus Corporation, Stryker, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Abbott, Terumo Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation and Medtronic.

The Market is segmented based on Product

Surgical Guidewires

o Hydrophilic Surgical Guidewires

o Hydrophobic Surgical Guidewires

Diagnostic Guidewires

o Hydrophilic Diagnostic Guidewires

o Hydrophobic Diagnostic Guidewires

Coronary guidewires

Peripheral guidewires

Urology guidewires

Neurovascular guidewires

The Market is segmented based on Material

Stainless Steel Guidewires

Hybrid Guidewires

Nitinol Guidewires

The Market is segmented based on Coating

Coated

o Hydrophilica

o Hydrophobic

Non coated

The Market is segmented based on Application

Urology Applications

Gastroenterology Applications

Oncology Applications

Otolaryngology Applications

Cardiology Applications

Vascular Applications

Neurology Applications

The Market is segmented based on End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Surgical Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers (ACC)

Research Laboratories

Academic Institutes

Others

Territorial Guidewires Market Analysis-:

The Guidewires Market report further examines the market potential for various regions all over the globe thinking about macroeconomic parameters, buyers’ purchasing behaviors and demand and supply.

Geologically, this report is divided into a few key regions:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico),

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and so on.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

