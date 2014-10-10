Guidewires Market Global Outlook By 2028 : ASAHI INTECC CO., Cook Group, Teleflex Incorporated, Merit Medical Systems, Cardinal Health
This Guidewires Market Global serves as an excellent market report because it is generated by several important factors. The Guidewires market research report also provides business with company profile, product specifications, production value, manufacturer contact information and company market share. The Guidewires market report conducts analysis and discussion of important market trends, market size, sales volume and market share in the semiconductor and electronics industry. The Guidewires Market Report provides a description of market definition, market segmentation, key developments in the Guidewires Market , and industry specific research on competitive analysis. Research methodology with excellent tools and skills.
Guidewires Market is expected to grow globally with an estimated CAGR of 5.30% to reach USD 3.16 billion by 2028. Increasing incidences of lifestyle disorders is one of the major driver for growth of this market. Another key factor for driving the market is due to growing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures.
The major players in the global guidewires market are ASAHI INTECC CO., Cook Group, Teleflex Incorporated, Merit Medical Systems, Cardinal Health, AngioDynamics, Olympus Corporation, Stryker, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Abbott, Terumo Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation and Medtronic.
The Market is segmented based on Product
- Surgical Guidewires
o Hydrophilic Surgical Guidewires
o Hydrophobic Surgical Guidewires
- Diagnostic Guidewires
o Hydrophilic Diagnostic Guidewires
o Hydrophobic Diagnostic Guidewires
- Coronary guidewires
- Peripheral guidewires
- Urology guidewires
- Neurovascular guidewires
The Market is segmented based on Material
- Stainless Steel Guidewires
- Hybrid Guidewires
- Nitinol Guidewires
The Market is segmented based on Coating
- Coated
o Hydrophilica
o Hydrophobic
- Non coated
The Market is segmented based on Application
- Urology Applications
- Gastroenterology Applications
- Oncology Applications
- Otolaryngology Applications
- Cardiology Applications
- Vascular Applications
- Neurology Applications
The Market is segmented based on End User
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Centers
- Surgical Centers
- Ambulatory Care Centers (ACC)
- Research Laboratories
- Academic Institutes
- Others
Territorial Guidewires Market Analysis-:
The Guidewires Market report further examines the market potential for various regions all over the globe thinking about macroeconomic parameters, buyers’ purchasing behaviors and demand and supply.
Geologically, this report is divided into a few key regions:
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico),
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and so on.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
