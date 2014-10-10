Global technical enzymes market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Technological innovations and rising applications of technical enzymes are the factor for the market growth.

Technical enzymes market report all-inclusively estimates general market conditions, the growth prospects in the market, possible restrictions, significant industry trends, market size, market share, sales volume and future trends. Analysis of major challenges faced currently by the business and the possible future challenges that the business may have to face while operating in this market are also taken into account. This technical enzymes market research report encompasses a comprehensive study of the product specifications, revenue, cost, price, gross capacity and production. Acquiring valuable market insights with the new skills, latest tools and innovative programs is sure to help your business achieve business goals.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global technical enzymes market are BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours, Inc, Associated British Foods plc, DSM, Novozymes, Dyadic International Inc, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Maps Enzymes Ltd., EPYGEN LABS LLC., Megazyme, Noor Enzymes Pvt Ltd, Nature BioScience Pvt. L.T.D., Biocatalysts, Amano Enzyme Inc., Aumgene Biosciences., AB Enzymes, Biolaxi Corporation, Deerland Enzymes, Inc, Novozymes, among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Amano Enzyme announced the launch of their a new enzyme that enhances protein solubility at lower pH levels, assisting manufacturers to create fruity protein shakes and other drinks without some of the technical problems that may arise once the pH drops below a certain level. This will greatly expand customer’s applications and options. Although the enzyme works for all proteins, it works particularly well for pea protein that has gained popularity for a range of foods

In August 2017, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited announced the acquisition of evoxx technologies GmbH. This acquisition will help the company to enhance their enzymes product portfolio and will strengthen them in food applications & biocatalysis. After the purchase, evoxx must maintain continuity with customers and partners in cooperative ventures

Competitive Analysis:

Global technical enzymes market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of technical enzymes market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa

Segmentation: Global Technical Enzymes Market

By Type

(Amylases, Cellulases, Proteases, Lipases, Other),

Application

(Bioethanol, Paper & Pulp, Textile & Leather, Starch Processing, Other),

Source

(Animals, Micro- Organisms, Plants),

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers:

Increasing environmental awareness will drive the market growth

Rising R&D investment for technical enzymes is another factor boosting this market growth

Growing resource optimization and focus on cost reduction will also accelerate the growth of this market in the forecast period

Rising demand for paper & pulp industry will also contribute as a factor for this market growth

Market Restraints:

Strict government norms and regulation will hamper the growth of this market

Dearth of transparency in patent protection law will also restrict the market growth

High cost of technical enzymes also hinder the market growth

