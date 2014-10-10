Global Fintech Block Chain Market accounted for USD 232.0 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 76.2% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

This fintech block chain market study takes into account a market attractiveness analysis, where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. Geographical scope of the products is also carried out comprehensively for the major global areas such as Asia, North America, South America, and Africa which helps define strategies for the product distribution in those areas. A comprehensive market research carried out in this fintech block chain report puts a light on the challenges, market structures, opportunities, driving forces, scope, and competitive landscape for your business. The fintech block chain report assists to achieve an extreme sense of evolving industry movements before the competitors.

Key Players: Global Fintech Block Chain Market

The renowned players in fintech block chain market are

AWS,

IBM,

Microsoft,

Ripple,

Chain,

Earthport,

Bitfury,

BTL Group,

Oracle,

Digital Asset,

Circle,

Factom,

AlphaPoint,

Market Drivers and Restraints:

High compatibility with financial services industry ecosystem.

Rising cryptocurrency market capitalization in equity market.

New breed of programmable block chain platforms.

Security challenges and issues.

Lack of block chain applications and use cases.

Market Segmentation: Global Fintech Block Chain Market

The market is segmented on the basis of application, provider, organization size, industry vertical and geographical segments.

Based on application, the market is segmented into Payments, clearing, and settlement, exchanges and remittance, smart contracts, identity management, compliance management/know your customer (kyc) and others (cyber liability and content storage management).

Based on provider, the market is segmented into application and solution providers, middleware providers and infrastructure and protocols providers.

Based on organization size, the market is segmented into small and medium-sized enterprises (SMES) and large enterprises.

Based on industry vertical, the market is segmented into banking, non-banking financial services, and insurance.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis:

The global fintech block chain market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of Fintech block chain market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

