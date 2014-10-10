Global commercial equipment market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 5.05% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing health awareness and rising initiatives by government are the factors for the growth of this market.

The commercial equipment report compiles exhaustive information acquired through proven research methodologies and from dedicated sources across several industries. You can gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the commercial landscape. This market report assesses the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk. This market report puts forth an absolute overview of the market that contains various aspects of market analysis, product definition, market segmentation, key developments, and the existing vendor landscape. The commercial equipment report aids in understanding the future outlook and prospects for the FMCG industry.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global commercial equipment market are Technogym, www.johnsonfitness.com., Precor Incorporated., Cybex International, Inc, Amer Sports, Keiser Corporation, Matrix Fitness, Promaxima, Life Fitness., YanreFitness com., Trinity Health Technologies Pvt. Ltd., MANGOGYMEQUIPMENT.COM GUANGZHOU MANGO FITNESS CO.,LTD; VIVA FITNESS. INDIA, PRO BODYLINE FITNESS, Crbnlife, RADHEY MOHAN INTERNATIONAL, Cosco (India) Limited., United Fitness, Aerofit, Gympac Fitness Systems Pvt Ltd among others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global commercial equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of commercial equipment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Rising obese population will drive the market growth

Growing interest of the healthy living will also enhance the growth of this market

Rising disposable income will also accelerate the market growth

Rapid urbanization and increasing pollution which are factor for ill health and stress; this factor drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost of the commercial fitness equipment will restrain the market growth

Growth of used fitness equipment market will also hamper the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, KPS Capital Partners, LP announced that they are going to acquire the fitness business from Brunswick Corporation which will include their Life Fitness brand as well. This acquisition will help the life fitness to get better technology, innovation and growth so they can provide better services to their customers and strengthen their position in the market

In January 2016, Brunswick Corporation announced the acquisition of Cybex International Inc. which will be the part of the Brunswick life fitness portfolio. The main aim of the acquisition is to expand their commercial fitness equipment portfolio and provide the customers with better services and solutions. This will also help the company to meet the manufacturing cost reduction objectives more efficiently and effectively

Segmentation: Global Commercial Equipment Market

By Product

Treadmill

Free Weights

Exercise Cycles

Elliptical Machines

Others

By End- User

Gym

University and School

Community, Sports Center

Others

By Distribution Channel

Sports Goods Store

Specialty Sports Shops

Online Retailing

Discount Stores

Departmental Stores

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market drivers and restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

