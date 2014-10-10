Global Commercial Seaweeds Market is expected to reach USD 22.32 billion by 2025, from USD 13.90 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The commercial seaweeds are harvested in about 35 countries. It is highly consumed by Japan, China and Republic of Korea. According to Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), China is the largest producer of edible seaweeds, harvesting about 5 million wet tonnes. The rising demands of seaweeds are inclined to various techniques. For instance, in May 2017, a new cultivation vessel for commercial seaweed production is being developed by researchers in Trondheim. This is being achieved in collaboration with business partners from a variety of sectors and mainly SINTEF Ocean.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growth in applications of commercial seaweeds

Increased demand of seaweeds

Rising awareness of medicinal uses of seaweeds

Usage of seaweed as hydrocolloid and a gelling agent

High content of mercury and arsenic

Rising water population due to seaweed farming

Global Commercial Seaweeds Market Major Players:

I. Dupont De Nemours and Company,

Cargill Incorporated,

Roullier Group,

Compo Gmbh & Co. Kg,

Biostadt India Limited,

Acadian Seaplants Limited,

Brandt,

CP Kelco,

Gelymar,

Seasol International Pvt. Ltd,

Aquatic Chemicals,

Algea AS,

Yan Cheng,

Pacific Harvest,

Chase Organics GB Ltd.,

Mara Seaweed,

CEAMSA,

The Cornish Seaweed Company,

Leili Group,

Irish Seaweeds,

Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group (GGOG),

Annie Chun’s,

Chase Organics,

GimMe Health Foods,

Maine Coast Sea Vegetables,

Ocean Harvest Technology,

Seagreens,

SeaSnax, among others.

Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, and market share estimates are also covered global commercial seaweeds market. This report is very useful to all sizes of business which makes it simpler to take informed decisions regarding different facets of Food and Beverages industry. The report also analyses various inhibitors as well as motivators of the market in both quantitative and qualitative manners to provide accurate information to the end users. global commercial seaweeds market acts as a window to the industry which gives description of what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are.

Global Commercial Seaweeds Market Competitive Analysis:

The global commercial seaweeds market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of commercial seaweeds for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

