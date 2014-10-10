Mart Research new study, Global Location-based Services Market Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry & profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market.

The global Location-based Services market will reach Volume Million USD in 2019 and with a CAGR xx% between 2020-2026.

Location-based Services Market Segment as follows:

Location-based Services Market by Type (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Control plane locating

Self-reported positioning

Others

Location-based Services Market by Application (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Hospital

Clinics

Others

Location-based Services Key Companies (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Ericsson

Syniverse

Ekahau

Galigeo

Masternaut

Pitney Bowes

Tomtom International

Polaris Wireless

TCS

Ruckus

DigitalGlobe

Location-based Services By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Some Points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Location-based Services Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

Chapter 2 Location-based Services Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 Control plane locating

2.1.2 Self-reported positioning

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

Chapter 3 Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Hospital

3.1.2 Clinics

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

Chapter 4 Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

Chapter 5 Major Companies List

5.1 Ericsson (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 Syniverse (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 Ekahau (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 Galigeo (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 Masternaut (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 Pitney Bowes (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.7 Tomtom International (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.8 Polaris Wireless (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.9 TCS (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.10 Ruckus (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.11 DigitalGlobe (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

Chapter 6 Conclusions

List of Tables & Figures

Table Global Location-based Services Market 2016-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Location-based Services Market Forecast 2020-2026, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Location-based Services Demand 2016-2019, in USD Million

Table Global Location-based Services Demand Forecast 2020-2026, in USD Million

Table Global Location-based Services Market Size & Growth 2016-2019, in USD Million

Table Global Location-based Services Market Forecast 2020-2026, in USD Million

Table Global Location-based Services Market Forecast 2020-2026, by Region, in USD Million

Table Ericsson Overview List

Table Location-based Services Business Operation of Ericsson (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table Syniverse Overview List

Table Location-based Services Business Operation of Syniverse (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

……

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the market size and growth rate of the Global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

