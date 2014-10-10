Market Overview

The global froth flotation chemicals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. The major factors driving the market studied include rising demand for froth flotation chemicals in Asia-Pacific and increasing mining activities in Canada and Mexico. Stringent policies and changing regulatory landscape exist in North America and Europe is expected to significantly hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

– Mixed collector systems in iron ore flotation is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

Key Market Trends

Growing Demand from Mining Industry

– Mining industry is the largest end-user for froth flotation chemicals. The chemicals are used in mining activities, according to the nature of the mine explored in the area.

– Froth flotation chemicals are primarily employed in the extraction of minerals, by allowing them to attach to air bubbles. The specific separation of minerals from the slurry is done using the difference in hydrophobic properties of the components.

– Flotation of various minerals, such as feldspar, quartz, calcite, potash, barite, phosphate, fluorspar, etc. is carried out using the chemicals. Direct and reverse flotation are the two flotation methods, depending on the attachment manner of the mineral.

– Froth flotation chemicals play a major role in the mining and processing of mineral ores. With the increase in consumption of base metals (such as iron, steel, aluminum, etc.) and precious metals (such as silver, gold, and platinum), mining activities for the aforementioned metals have surged globally.

– Collectors are the major froth flotation chemicals that boost the wettability characteristics of the required minerals for the adsorption of molecules on the mineral surface, to reduce the mixture stability and separate the minerals.

– All the aforementioned reasons are expected to boost the demand for the market studied in mining industry over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Demand

– Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market owing to the growing demand from the countries such as China, India etc.

– China is the largest consumer of froth flotation chemicals, owing to the country’s large mining operations. The country is one of the largest producers and consumers of mining products.

– Froth flotation chemicals are largely used in the mining industry for recovering minerals from the slurry, separation of impurities, purification of certain minerals, and many other applications. The chemicals are employed in wastewater treatment, paper and pulp production, and other major uses.

– The froth floatation chemicals market in India is driven by the mining industry. Mining is a major economic activity in the country, owing to the presence of large metal and mineral reserves. The distribution of the minerals varies from region to region, but the country roughly contains coal, iron ore, manganese, bauxite and various other ferrous and non-ferrous minerals.

– Rise in infrastructure development, automotive development and power and cement industries are driving the growth for the metal and mining sector. The country’s coal ministry has allowed private companies to engage in mining activities for the first time in four decades and 100% FDI was allowed in the mining sector.

– The aforementioned factors, coupled with huge government support are contributing to the increasing demand for froth flotation chemicals in Asia-Pacific region in recent times.

Competitive Landscape

The global froth flotation chemicals market is consolidated in nature. Some of the major players of the market studied include BASF SE, Clariant, DowDupont and, Akzo Nobel N.V among others.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Demand for Froth Flotation Chemicals in Asia-Pacific

4.1.2 Increasing Mining Activities in Canada and Mexico

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Policies and Changing Regulatory Landscape Exist in North America and Europe

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Patent Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Reagent Type

5.1.1 Collectors

5.1.1.1 Cationic

5.1.1.2 Anionic

5.1.1.3 Non-ionic

5.1.2 Frothers

5.1.2.1 Acidic

5.1.2.2 Basic

5.1.2.3 Neutral

5.1.3 Modifiers

5.1.3.1 Acidic Depressants

5.1.3.2 pH modifiers

5.1.3.3 Activators

5.1.3.4 Deactivators

5.1.4 Others

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Mining

5.2.2 Pulp and Paper

5.2.3 Industrial Waste and Sewage Treatment

5.2.4 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

Continued….

