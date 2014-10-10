The “Global Resveratrol Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global healthcare market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview resveratrol market with detailed market segmentation by technology, application, end user and geography.

Key factor driving the resveratrol market across the world is growing demand of the product from pharmaceutical industry. In addition, resveratrol is extensively used in pharmaceutical industry because of its healing as well as managing properties for treating several diseases including certain fatal disease such as cancer, cardio-vascular disease & neurological disease that is expected to fuel the market growth in upcoming years. Moreover, the product is potential antioxidant, has anti-aging as well as acts as active ingredient in while making cosmetic products propelling the market growth. On the other hand, some side effects like gastrointestinal upset, headache, nausea and fatigue associated with resveratrol usage are anticipated to restraint the growth of global resveratrol market in forthcoming years. Another major factor that can challenge the market growth is that it can result in supplement-drug interactions with estrogens & anticoagulants.

Global resveratrol market has been segmented by different application, form, type, distribution channel and geography. Further, application segment of the resveratrol market has been sub-segmented into cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements and others. The cosmetics industry of application segment is expected to rule the market in upcoming years, because of the growing usage of the product in cosmetics applications.

Furthermore, form segment of the global resveratrol market has been segmented into liquid supplements, powdered form and red wine pill. Likewise, type segment of the market has been bifurcated into grape seed extract, natural resveratrol and Japanese knotweed extract. On the basis of distribution channel, resveratrol market across the globe divides the market into drug stores, departmental stores, hypermarket/supermarket, online stores and others.

Geographical segment of the global resveratrol market segments market to several key regions including North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa and Europe. North America is likely to hold moderately higher resveratrol market value in terms of revenue by the end of forecast period, owing to robust demand for the product because of its high nutritional value. In addition, Asia Pacific market is estimated to develop at faster pace, because of the rising demand India and China.

Some of the key players operating in the competitive landscape of the global resveratrol market include Jeunesse Global, DSM Nutritionals, Sirtris Pharmaceuticals Inc., Ltd., Resveratrol Enhanced Pty Ltd, Hill Pharmaceutical Co., Andorra Life, Terraternal, ResVitale LLC, Endurance Products Company, ASN Pharmaceutical LLC, Xieli Pharmaceutical, RevGenetics, GlaxoSmithKline and Evolva among others.

Key segments of the global resveratrol market include:

Application Segment

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Dietary supplements

Others

Form Segment

Liquid supplements

Powdered form

Red wine pill

Type Segment

Grape seed extract

Natural resveratrol

Japanese knotweed extract

Distribution channel Segment

Drug stores

Departmental stores

Hypermarket/supermarket

Online stores



Geographical Segment

North America

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Europe

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Resveratrol Market’:

-Analysis over future prospects as well as Global resveratrol market trends over the forecast period (2018-2025)

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing as well as developed economies and also various macro & microeconomic factors that affect the growth of the market.

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics.

– Key drivers influencing market’s growth, opportunities, restraints, sales channels and distributors.

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including application, form, type, distribution channel and geographical regions.

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market such as expansions, growth strategies, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market

– Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Who should buy this report?

– Report is especially designed for Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers, researchers, strategy

