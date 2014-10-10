The report covers the global automotive adhesive tapes market data in terms of volume (million square meters) and revenue (USD million) along with the current & upcoming development scenario, competitive landscape and growth prospects in the coming years. The report also lists downs the segments which hold the majority of the automotive adhesive tape market share in key geographies. The adhesives tapes market report also covers a detailed analysis of overall tapes market globally as well as company profiles of leading manufacturers.

Request sample copy of Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/520

The global automotive adhesive tapes market size is projected to reach USD 12.37 billion by 2025, driven by the surging growth of the automotive sector in developing economies. Also, the demand for lightweight vehicles has led to the rapid adoption of adhesive tapes as an alternative to mechanical fasteners, in turn, driving the growth of the global automotive adhesive tapes market.

Miniaturization and weight reduction of vehicles is the latest trend being followed by the automobile sector, globally. Adhesives have found extensive application in the automobile industry and have revolutionized the way the vehicles are designed and built. Adhesive tapes are being widely deployed by OEMs for the production and assembly of minor parts of an automobile. These are also used in refinishing and aftermarket. Currently, the use of bolts, screws and other fasteners are being substituted by adhesive tapes and this trend is expected to remain prevalent over the next few years. Growing demand for lightweight vehicle automobiles is a prime factor driving the growth of the global automotive adhesive tapes market.

Read more details of Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes market report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/automotive-adhesive-tapes-market

In 2017, paper garnered a revenue share of 26.8% and is one of the leading segment by backing material is expected to continue its prominence throughout the forecast period. The backing material on the tape improves the functioning of the adhesive. Smooth papers, as a backing material, are witnessing increased demand since they are used when adhesive tapes are required for easier applications or for curves and contours surfaces.

Adhesives dominated the global automotive adhesives tapes market in 2017 with a consumption of 1.75 billion square meters. Car customization is the ongoing megatrend in today’s automotive industry. Constructive bonding is a key feature in every industry and may lead to challenging components bondings. For multiple applications, high-tech materials are widely utilized that have special structures and properties, which can be only bonded by the use of high-performance tapes. Thus, acrylic foam tapes outperform conventional fastening methods and form a permanent bonding along with the complete sealing of the bonded substrates.

On the basis of product, masking tapes are projected to rise with the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025. Increasing preference for masking tapes in automotive industries owing to its superior adhesion properties with any surface including metals, plastics, and rubber parts is expected to significantly drive the growth of this segment in the years ahead.

Interior application segment is projected to rise with a CAGR of 7.5% by revenue, during the forecast period. Interior applications have been witnessing lucrative gains in the automotive adhesive tapes market on account of increasing utilization of tapes for interior cable mountings, cover labeling’s and fixing parts.

Asia Pacific dominated the global adhesive tapes market, in terms of both volume and value. Expansion of road networks in Asia Pacific coupled with the government commitments towards industrial and infrastructure development is the key factor behind the market growth in this region. Also, increasing domestic vehicles production in developing economies such as China, Thailand and India are expected to augment the vehicle sales in this region, with a favorable impact on the market in the coming years.

The global automotive adhesive tapes market is witnessing fierce competition and players are continuously involved in large-scale research and innovation. Some of the players operating in the market include Sika Automotive AG, L&L Products Inc., Dow Automotive, 3M Company, Nitto Denko, PPG Industries, Avery Dennison Corporation and EMS-EFTEC AG.

Key segments of the global automotive adhesive tapes market

Adhesives Overview, 2015-2025 (Million Square Meters, USD Million)

Acrylic

Natural Rubber

Butyl

Others

Adhesives Overview, 2015-2025 (Million Square Meters, USD Million)

Polypropylene

PVC

Paper

Foam

Cloth

Others

Product Overview, 2015-2025 (Million Square Meters, USD Million)

Double-sided tapes

Masking tapes

Reinforced tapes

Specialty tapes

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (Million Square Meters, USD Million)

Interior

Exterior

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (Million Square Meters, USD Million)

North America

S.

Rest of North America

Europe

France

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Some Points From to TOC:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

Chapter 4. Market Overview, By Adhesives

Chapter 5. Market Overview, By Backing Material

Chapter 6. Market Overview, By Product

Chapter 7. Market Overview, By Application

Chapter 8. Market Overview, By Region

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

Enquire more details of the report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/520

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Information:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600, Dallas,

TX 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: USA: +1 972-362-8199/ +91 9665341414