Global Cancer Registry Software Market is valued approximately at USD 50.68 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Cancer registry is a computerized database which uses software solutions to organize, gather and store data of the cancer patients and evaluate cancer-specific upshots, situations and drug/medical device exposure. Growing number of cancer cases, increasing adoption of EHR, favorable government programs towards cancer and growing use of cancer patient registry data for post-marketing surveillance are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, In 2018, it was estimated that there were 17.0 million new cancer cases and 9.5 million cancer deaths worldwide. The global burden of cancer is expected to grow to 27.5 million new cancer cases and 16.3 million cancer deaths by 2040 due to the growth and aging of the population, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). Owing to Tthe prevalence of cancer is on surging trend thereby escalating, the need for cancer registry software is also increased all over the world. Moreover, increasing number of accountable care organizations and growth of cloud-based cancer patient registry solutions is the major factor likely to create lucrative growth opportunity to the market in the upcoming years. However, privacy and data security-related concerns is one of the major factors anticipated to limiting the growth of global cancer registry software market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Cancer Registry Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising prevalence of cancer, government funding initiatives to encourage the development of cancer registries and high investments in healthcare IT across the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Get a Sample Copy of Global Cancer Registry Software Market @ https://martresearch.com/contact/request-sample/3/7398

Major market player included in this report are:

Onco, Inc.

C/Net Solutions

Elekta AB (PUB)

Rocky Mountain Cancer Data Systems

Electronic Registry Systems, Inc.

MckessonMcKesson Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Standalone Software

Integrated Software

By Deployment Model:

On-premise

Cloud-Based

By Database Type:

Commercial Database

Public Database

By Functionality:

Cancer Reporting to Meet State and Federal Regulations

Patient Care Management

Medical Research & Clinical Studies

Product Outcome Evaluation

By End-User:

Government Organizations & Third-Party Administrators

Hospitals & Medical Practices

Private Players

Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Medical Device Companies

Research Centers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2016, 2017

Base year 2018

Forecast period 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Cancer Registry Software Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Buy Global Cancer Registry Software Market Research Report Now @ https://martresearch.com/paymentform/3/7398/Single_User

Some Points from Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2 Global Cancer Registry Software Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3 Global Cancer Registry Software Market Dynamics

3.1. Cancer Registry Software Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4 Global Cancer Registry Software Market Type Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5 Global Cancer Registry Software Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Cancer Registry Software Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Cancer Registry Software Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Cancer Registry Software Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Standalone Software

5.4.2. Integrated Software

Chapter 6 Global Cancer Registry Software Market, by Deployment Model

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Cancer Registry Software Market by Deployment Model, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Cancer Registry Software Market Estimates & Forecasts by Deployment Model, 2016-2026 (USD Million)

6.4. Cancer Registry Software Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. On-premises

6.4.2. Cloud-based

Chapter 7 Global Cancer Registry Software Market, by Database Type

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Cancer Registry Software Market by Deployment Model, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Cancer Registry Software Market Estimates & Forecasts by Deployment Model, 2016-2026 (USD Million)

7.3.1. Commercial Databases

7.3.2. Public Databases

Chapter 8 Global Cancer Registry Software Market, by Functionality

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Cancer Registry Software Market by Functionality, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Cancer Registry Software Market Estimates & Forecasts by Functionality, 2016-2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 9 Global Cancer Registry Software Market, by End-User

9.1. Market Snapshot

9.2. Global Cancer Registry Software Market by Deployment Model, Performance – Potential Analysis

9.3. Global Cancer Registry Software Market Estimates & Forecasts by Deployment Model, 2016-2026 (USD Million)

9.3.1. Government Organizations & Third-Party Administrators

9.3.2. Hospitals & Medical Practices

9.3.3. Private Payers

9.3.4. Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Medical Device Companies

9.3.5. Research Centers

Chapter 10 Global Cancer Registry Software Market, Regional Analysis

10.1. Cancer Registry Software Market, Regional Market Snapshot

10.2. North America Cancer Registry Software Market

10.3. Europe Cancer Registry Software Market Snapshot

10.4. Asia-Pacific Cancer Registry Software Market Snapshot

10.5. Latin America Cancer Registry Software Market Snapshot

10.6. Rest of The World Cancer Registry Software Market

Chapter 11 Competitive Intelligence

11.1. Top Market Strategies

11.2. Company Profiles

11.2.1. Onco, Inc.

11.2.2. C/Net Solutions

11.2.3. Elekta AB (PUB)

11.2.4. Rocky Mountain Cancer Data Systems

11.2.5. Electronic Registry Systems, Inc.

11.2.6. Mckesson Corporation

Chapter 12 Research Process

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Global Cancer Registry Software in Global market.

To analyse the Global key players, SWOT analysis, value and Global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyse and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the Global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Get Inquiry before buy this Report @ https://martresearch.com/contact/enquiry/3/7398

A bout us: Research is and will always be the key to success and growth for any industry. Most organizations invest a major chunk of their resources viz. time, money and manpower in research to achieve new breakthroughs in their businesses. The outcome might not always be as expected thereby arising the need for precise, factual and high-quality data backing your research. This is where MART RESEARCH steps in and caters its expertise in the domain of market research reports to industries across varied sectors.