Global Cancer Registry Software Market 2019: Demand, Type, Size, Applications, Share, Growth Opportunities, Trends & Industry Forecast to 2026
Global Cancer Registry Software Market is valued approximately at USD 50.68 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Cancer registry is a computerized database which uses software solutions to organize, gather and store data of the cancer patients and evaluate cancer-specific upshots, situations and drug/medical device exposure. Growing number of cancer cases, increasing adoption of EHR, favorable government programs towards cancer and growing use of cancer patient registry data for post-marketing surveillance are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, In 2018, it was estimated that there were 17.0 million new cancer cases and 9.5 million cancer deaths worldwide. The global burden of cancer is expected to grow to 27.5 million new cancer cases and 16.3 million cancer deaths by 2040 due to the growth and aging of the population, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). Owing to Tthe prevalence of cancer is on surging trend thereby escalating, the need for cancer registry software is also increased all over the world. Moreover, increasing number of accountable care organizations and growth of cloud-based cancer patient registry solutions is the major factor likely to create lucrative growth opportunity to the market in the upcoming years. However, privacy and data security-related concerns is one of the major factors anticipated to limiting the growth of global cancer registry software market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Cancer Registry Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising prevalence of cancer, government funding initiatives to encourage the development of cancer registries and high investments in healthcare IT across the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026.
Get a Sample Copy of Global Cancer Registry Software Market @ https://martresearch.com/contact/request-sample/3/7398
Major market player included in this report are:
- Onco, Inc.
- C/Net Solutions
- Elekta AB (PUB)
- Rocky Mountain Cancer Data Systems
- Electronic Registry Systems, Inc.
- MckessonMcKesson Corporation
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
- Standalone Software
- Integrated Software
By Deployment Model:
- On-premise
- Cloud-Based
By Database Type:
- Commercial Database
- Public Database
By Functionality:
- Cancer Reporting to Meet State and Federal Regulations
- Patient Care Management
- Medical Research & Clinical Studies
- Product Outcome Evaluation
By End-User:
- Government Organizations & Third-Party Administrators
- Hospitals & Medical Practices
- Private Players
- Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Medical Device Companies
- Research Centers
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
- Historical year 2016, 2017
- Base year 2018
- Forecast period 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Cancer Registry Software Market in Market Study:
- Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
- Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
- Venture capitalists
- Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
- Third-party knowledge providers
- Investment bankers
- Investors
Buy Global Cancer Registry Software Market Research Report Now @ https://martresearch.com/paymentform/3/7398/Single_User
Some Points from Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Million)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2 Global Cancer Registry Software Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3 Global Cancer Registry Software Market Dynamics
3.1. Cancer Registry Software Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4 Global Cancer Registry Software Market Type Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5 Global Cancer Registry Software Market, by Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Cancer Registry Software Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Cancer Registry Software Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Million)
5.4. Cancer Registry Software Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Standalone Software
5.4.2. Integrated Software
Chapter 6 Global Cancer Registry Software Market, by Deployment Model
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Cancer Registry Software Market by Deployment Model, Performance – Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Cancer Registry Software Market Estimates & Forecasts by Deployment Model, 2016-2026 (USD Million)
6.4. Cancer Registry Software Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. On-premises
6.4.2. Cloud-based
Chapter 7 Global Cancer Registry Software Market, by Database Type
7.1. Market Snapshot
7.2. Global Cancer Registry Software Market by Deployment Model, Performance – Potential Analysis
7.3. Global Cancer Registry Software Market Estimates & Forecasts by Deployment Model, 2016-2026 (USD Million)
7.3.1. Commercial Databases
7.3.2. Public Databases
Chapter 8 Global Cancer Registry Software Market, by Functionality
8.1. Market Snapshot
8.2. Global Cancer Registry Software Market by Functionality, Performance – Potential Analysis
8.3. Global Cancer Registry Software Market Estimates & Forecasts by Functionality, 2016-2026 (USD Million)
Chapter 9 Global Cancer Registry Software Market, by End-User
9.1. Market Snapshot
9.2. Global Cancer Registry Software Market by Deployment Model, Performance – Potential Analysis
9.3. Global Cancer Registry Software Market Estimates & Forecasts by Deployment Model, 2016-2026 (USD Million)
9.3.1. Government Organizations & Third-Party Administrators
9.3.2. Hospitals & Medical Practices
9.3.3. Private Payers
9.3.4. Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Medical Device Companies
9.3.5. Research Centers
Chapter 10 Global Cancer Registry Software Market, Regional Analysis
10.1. Cancer Registry Software Market, Regional Market Snapshot
10.2. North America Cancer Registry Software Market
10.3. Europe Cancer Registry Software Market Snapshot
10.4. Asia-Pacific Cancer Registry Software Market Snapshot
10.5. Latin America Cancer Registry Software Market Snapshot
10.6. Rest of The World Cancer Registry Software Market
Chapter 11 Competitive Intelligence
11.1. Top Market Strategies
11.2. Company Profiles
11.2.1. Onco, Inc.
11.2.2. C/Net Solutions
11.2.3. Elekta AB (PUB)
11.2.4. Rocky Mountain Cancer Data Systems
11.2.5. Electronic Registry Systems, Inc.
11.2.6. Mckesson Corporation
Chapter 12 Research Process
The study objectives of this report are:
- To study and forecast the market size of Global Cancer Registry Software in Global market.
- To analyse the Global key players, SWOT analysis, value and Global market share for top players.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
- To analyse and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.
- To analyze the Global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
- To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
- To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
- To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Get Inquiry before buy this Report @ https://martresearch.com/contact/enquiry/3/7398
About us: Research is and will always be the key to success and growth for any industry. Most organizations invest a major chunk of their resources viz. time, money and manpower in research to achieve new breakthroughs in their businesses. The outcome might not always be as expected thereby arising the need for precise, factual and high-quality data backing your research. This is where MART RESEARCH steps in and caters its expertise in the domain of market research reports to industries across varied sectors.
For More Details Email us: sales@martresearch.com