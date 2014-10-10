This report covers the detailed study of global baby stroller market analysis, market size, share and major players. The baby stroller market report also covers the segmentation of market which comprises product type, application, and geographical regions.

The global baby stroller market size is anticipated to record strong growth in forecast period. Baby strollers are hand-pushed vehicles which are usually used to carry babies. They are available in variety of types depend on the babies ages and weights. The increasing demand for eco-friendly strollers driving the growth of baby stroller industry. Parents are widely demanding for baby strollers which will eco-friendly in nature and that would not harmful for their babies. This is inspiring manufacturers to make eco-friendly baby strollers that meet consumer requirements.

The global market for baby is estimated to reach at a significant growth over the forecast period. With innovative technologies and multi-functionality safety features are anticipated to boosts the growth of global baby stroller market in forecast year. Busy lifestyles, nuclear families, and single-parent have forced customers to choose such strollers for convenience as well as better safety for their babies.

The global baby stroller market is segmented on the basis of sales channel, product type, geography, and sales channel. By product type, this market is sub-segmented into buggies, compact, 3-wheeler, multi-child, and comfort strollers. Comfort strollers seized the largest baby stroller market share, due to its convenience and safety features. Though, 3-wheeler strollers are expected to grow at the highest rate in coming years. Based on the sales channel, the global baby stroller market can be expanded into baby boutique stores, chain specialized stores, mass market stores, and online retailers. The online retailers sector is estimated to rise at a substantial growth over the forecast period.

Geographically, the global baby stroller market divided into Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Among these, Europe held a leading growth in terms of revenue, due to the factors such as growing demand for baby strollers as well as developments in product quality.

Global baby stroller market: Key Players

Seebaby

Combi

Good Baby

Artsana

Shenma Group

Mybaby

BBH

NewellRubbermaid

Emmalijunga

Aing

Stokke

UPPAbaby

Hauk

Roadmate

Peg Perego

ABC Design

Global baby stroller market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Buggies

Comfort strollers

Tandem strollers

Comfort prams

3-wheeler strollers

By Application

Under 9 month

9 to 24 month

Above 24 Month

By Region

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Peru

Chile

Others

North America

Canada

S.

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Western Europe

K.

Germany

Spain

France

Nordic countries

Netherlands

Belgium

Luxembourg

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

New Zealand

ASEAN

Middle East and Africa

Southern Africa

GCC

North Africa

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Baby Stroller Market’:

– Analysis of future prospects as well as global baby stroller market trends market over the forecast period (2018-2025)

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing as well as developed economies and also various macro & microeconomic factors that affect the growth of the market.

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics.

– Key drivers influencing market’s growth, opportunities, restraints, sales channels and distributors.

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including end-user, application, manufacturing process and geographical regions.

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market such as expansions, growth strategies, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market

– Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Who should buy this report?

– Report is especially designed for Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers, researchers, strategy

