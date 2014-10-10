Market Segmentation:

The hospital supplies industry has been segmented by different product type, further sub-segmented as patient examination devices, disposable hospital supplies, syringes & needles, sterilization & disinfectant equipment, mobility aids & transportation equipment as well as operating room equipment types. Amongst these, disposable hospital supplies has been leading the hospital supplies market, this is trailed by syringes & needle sub-segment.

Furthermore, major vendors ruling the global Hospital Supplies industry are Dickinson & Company, Medtronic (Covidine), Stryker, Cardinal Health Inc., Becton, Terumo Corporation, Lohmann & Rauscher, 3M Health Care, Baxter, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew and B. Braun Melsungen AG. Moreover, rapidly growing new entrants in the hospital supplies market are expected to fuel the intense competition with the top participants operating in the market.

Market Drivers:

The hospital supplies market across the globe is majorly driven by the rising awareness about hospital acquired infections (HAIs), increasing number of hospitals, growing incidences of communal diseases, rising number of elderly population and certain systems like frequent glove swapping plus double gloving during medical processes. Moreover, enhancing economic situation in the developing countries is another major aspect bolstering the progress of the hospital supplies market. On the other hand, commencement of stringent regulatory structures, home care services, improvement in personalized medication as well as dropping rates of private health insurance are some of the limitations hindering the growth of the market.

Product Overview:

Hospital supplies are essential provisions including certain basic instruments as well as consumables at all the healthcare centers across the world. These supplies comprise of mobility aids, disposable hospital supplies & transportation equipment, sterilization & disinfectant equipment and operating room equipment.

Additionally, surgical beds & other long-term care beds are now being intended to deliver effective quality care. Besides, technically advanced beds are the combination of patients’ well-being and ease. Then again, there are several key establishments taking place while developing medical & surgical beds that focus on designing beds with multiple innovative technological structures. For example, Hill-Rom’s medical surgical bed named Hill-Rom 1000, is especially designed with multiple controls as well as structures including bed exit monitoring arrangement, point-of-care nurse controls, assimilated gauge, one-button dining chair, SideCom nurse call, automatic battery back-up system and entertainment panels.

