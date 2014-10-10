Infertility is a condition, detected in both women and men. The global infertility treatment industry includes devices, services and drugs given for the treatment of infertility. Infertility is caused by several reasons such as genetic problems, sexually transmitted infections and damage to DNA because of smoking, pollutants such as pesticides, glues and chemical dust. Smoking reduces fertility in men affecting their sperm count and affects oocytes in women. Therefore, various disorders are caused by smoking and lessening the fertility rate and this is one of the biggest factors boosting the growth of infertility treatment market across the world.

This market research report on the Infertility Treatment Market is an all-encompassing study of the business sectors up-to-date frameworks, industry enrichment drivers. It provides market forecasts for the coming years. It contains an analysis of late amplifications in innovation, Porter’s five force model analysis and advanced profiles of hand-picked industry competitors.

Global infertility treatment market is segmented on the basis of products, procedures, patient type, end-user and regions. On the basis of products, infertility treatment industry is divided into equipment, accessories and media & consumables. Equipment segment hold the largest shares of global infertility treatment device market. On the basis of procedure, the market of infertility treatment is divided into artificial insemination (AI), assisted reproductive technology (ART), fertility surgeries and many more. Assisted reproductive technology holds the largest share in infertility treatment market.

Nowadays, infertility rate in men is increasing. Global male infertility treatment market is projected to increase rapidly because of environment effect, increased obesity, rise in consumption of drugs & alcohol, change in lifestyle and increase in the occurrence of cases of infertility. Male Infertility treatment market is divided into hormonal therapy, assisted reproductive technology and drugs. On the basis of hormonal therapy, male infertility treatment market is divided into Recombinant follicle stimulating hormone and Human chronic gonadotropin hormone. On the basis of assisted reproductive technology, the market is divided into gamete intrafallopian transfer (GIFT), zygote intrafallopian transfer (ZIFT), frozen embryo transfer (FET) and in-vitro fertilization embryo transfer (IVF-ET). Drugs are divided into tamoxifen & clomiphene citrate.

Infertility treatment market is segmented into female and male patients. The segment of female patients plays a major role in infertility treatment market share, because of reducing fertility rates in female and availability of options for treatment. On the basis of end-user, market is divided into cryobanks, research institutes, fertility centers and hospitals & clinics. Fertility centers hold the largest share because of increase in the medical visit and success rates of the centers of fertility. These reasons are fueling the growth of market.

What to expect from the Global Infertility Treatment Market report?

– Predictions of future made for this market during the forecast period.

– Information on the current technologies, trends, devices, procedures, and products in the industry.

– Detailed analysis of the market segmentation, depending on the types, devices, and products.

– Government regulations and economic factors affecting the growth of the market.

– An insight into the leading manufacturers.

– Regional demographics of the market.

