Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Size, Share, Growth Rate, Revenue, Applications, Industry Demand & Forecast to 2026
Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market is valued approximately USD 4.5 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.40% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Healthcare business intelligence is the aggregation, analysis and use of clinical, financial, operation and non-traditional data captured from internal and external sources of the healthcare settings to make effective decision making. It has the power to positively impact patient care delivery, health outcomes, and business operations. It has the power to positively impact patient care delivery, health outcomes, and business operations. Emergence of big data in the healthcare industry, increasing demand to curtail healthcare expenditure and improve patient outcome, rising number of patient registries and growing adoption of data-driven decision making are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, as per the Evariant, Inc. big data is assisting the healthcare sector to transform the industry, paving the way for a more efficient and effective future. The big data is expected to add USD 300 million per year to the USD 2.8 trillion healthcare industry in 2019. Moreover, growing demand for cloud-based healthcare BI solutions, increasing focus on value-based medicine and growing use of BI in precision and personalized medicines are the few likely to create lucrative growth opportunity to the market in the upcoming years. However, high investment requirement and lack of flexibility are few factors anticipated to hampering the growth of global Healthcare Business Intelligence market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share to the rising implementation of healthcare intelligence solutions and services by healthcare providers to offer enhanced quality care and inferior healthcare expenses. However, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Owing to rising investment in the healthcare infrastructure and increasing demand for EHR adoption in the region.
Major market player included in this report are:
- Microsoft
- IBM
- Oracle
- SAP
- SAS Institute
- Tableau Software
- MicroStrategy
- Qlik Technologies
- Sisense
- Information Builders
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
- Platforms
- Software
- Service
By Function:
- Olap & Visualization
- Performance Management
- Query and Reporting
By Application:
- Financial Analysis
- Clinical Analysis
- Operational Analysis
By Deployment Model:
- On-premise Model
- Hybrid Model
- Cloud-Based Model
By End-User:
- Healthcare Payer
- Healthcare Provider
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
- Historical year 2016, 2017
- Base year 2018
- Forecast period 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market in Market Study:
- Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
- Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
- Venture capitalists
- Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
- Third-party knowledge providers
- Investment bankers
- Investors
Some Points from Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2 Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3 Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Dynamics
3.1. Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4 Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5 Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market, by Component
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market by Component, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
5.4. Healthcare Business Intelligence Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Platforms
5.4.2. Software
5.4.3. Services
Chapter 6 Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market, by Function
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market by Function, Performance – Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Estimates & Forecasts by Function, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
6.4. Healthcare Business Intelligence Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Olap & Visualization
6.4.2. Performance Management
6.4.3. Query and Reporting
Chapter 7 Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market, by Application
7.1. Market Snapshot
7.2. Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis
7.3. Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
7.3.1. Financial Analysis
7.3.2. Clinical Analysis
7.3.3. Operational Analysis
Chapter 8 Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market, by Deployment Model
8.1. Market Snapshot
8.2. Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market by Deployment Model, Performance – Potential Analysis
8.3. Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Estimates & Forecasts by Deployment Model, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
8.3.1. On-premise Model
8.3.2. Hybrid Model
8.3.3. Cloud-Based Model
Chapter 9 Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market, by End-User
9.1. Market Snapshot
9.2. Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market by End-User, Performance – Potential Analysis
9.3. Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
9.3.1. Healthcare Payer
9.3.2. Healthcare Provider
Chapter 10 Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market, Regional Analysis
Chapter 11 Competitive Intelligence
11.1. Top Market Strategies
11.2. Company Profiles
11.2.1. Microsoft
11.2.2. IBM
11.2.3. Oracle
11.2.4. SAP
11.2.5. SAS Institute
11.2.6. Tableau Software
11.2.7. MicroStrategy
11.2.8. Qlik Technologies
11.2.9. Sisense
11.2.10. Information Builders
Chapter 12 Research Process
The study objectives of this report are:
- To study and forecast the market size of Global Healthcare Business Intelligence in Global market.
- To analyse the Global key players, SWOT analysis, value and Global market share for top players.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
- To analyse and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.
- To analyze the Global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
- To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
- To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
- To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
