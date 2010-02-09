Global Live Cell Imaging Market 2019: Demand, Type, Size, Applications, Share, Growth Opportunities, Trends & Industry Forecast to 2026
Global Live Cell Imaging Market is valued approximately at USD 1.91 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.0% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Live cell imaging can be defined as the study of living cells via analysis systems or high content screening and imaging systems such as cell analyzers, microscopes and many more. These technologies are utilized in number of investigations that offer critical insights into the essential nature of tissue and cellular function. The live cell imaging system has is become gradually more popular in the healthcare industry. Rising incidence of cancer, surging adoption of high-content screening techniques in drug discovery and increasing investments made in research funding are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance: In 2018, it was estimated that there were 17.0 million new cancer cases and 9.5 million cancer deaths worldwide. The global burden of cancer is expected to grow to 27.5 million new cancer cases and 16.3 million cancer deaths by 2040 due to the growth and aging of the population, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). Thus, the prevalence of cancer is on surging trend across the globe thereby, the need for live cell imaging is expected to increase around the world. Moreover, increasing application of high content screening (HCS) in personalized medicine and growing development of new drugs are the major factors likely to create lucrative growth opportunity to the market in the upcoming years. However, high cost of high-content screening systems and the shortage of skilled professionals are few factor factors anticipated to limiting the growth of global live cell imaging market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Live Cell Imaging Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the availability of government funding for life science research, growing advancements in live cell imaging techniques and the rising incidence of cancer in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increase in cancer prevalence, widespread outsourcing activities for research and development and growth in the demand for cancer detection techniques that would offer lucrative growth opportunities for the Live Cell Imaging market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
- Danaher Corporation
- Carl Zeiss AG
- Nikon Corporation
- Olympus Corporation
- Perkinelmer
- GE Healthcare
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Sartorius AG
- Cytosmart Technologies
- Biotek Instruments
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product & Services:
- Instruments
- Consumables
- Software
- Services
By Application:
- Cell Biology
- Stem Cells
- Developmental Biology
- Drug Discovery
By End-User:
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Contract Research Organizations
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
- Historical year 2016, 2017
- Base year 2018
- Forecast period 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Live Cell Imaging Market in Market Study:
- Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
- Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
- Venture capitalists
- Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
- Third-party knowledge providers
- Investment bankers
- Investors
Some Points from Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2 Global Live Cell Imaging Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3 Global Live Cell Imaging Market Dynamics
3.1. Live Cell Imaging Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4 Global Live Cell Imaging Market Product & Services Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5 Global Live Cell Imaging Market, by Product & Services
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Live Cell Imaging Market by Product & Services, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Live Cell Imaging Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product & Services 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
5.4. Live Cell Imaging Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Instruments
5.4.2. Consumables
5.4.3. Software
5.4.4. Services
Chapter 6 Global Live Cell Imaging Market, by Application
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Live Cell Imaging Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Live Cell Imaging Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
6.4. Live Cell Imaging Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Cell Biology
6.4.2. Stem Cell
6.4.3. Developmental Biology
6.4.4. Drug Discovery
Chapter 7 Global Live Cell Imaging Market, by End-User
7.1. Market Snapshot
7.2. Global Live Cell Imaging Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis
7.3. Global Live Cell Imaging Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
7.4. Live Cell Imaging Market, Sub Segment Analysis
7.4.1. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
7.4.2. Academic & Research Institutes
7.4.3. Contract Research Organizations
Chapter 8 Global Live Cell Imaging Market, Regional Analysis
8.1. Live Cell Imaging Market, Regional Market Snapshot
8.2. North America Live Cell Imaging Market
8.3. Europe Live Cell Imaging Market Snapshot
8.4. Asia-Pacific Live Cell Imaging Market Snapshot
8.5. Latin America Live Cell Imaging Market Snapshot
8.6. Rest of The World Live Cell Imaging Market
Chapter 9 Competitive Intelligence
9.1. Top Market Strategies
9.2. Company Profiles
9.2.1. Danaher Corporation
9.2.1.1. Key Information
9.2.1.2. Overview
9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject To Data Availability)
9.2.1.4. Product & Services Summary
9.2.1.5. Recent Developments
9.2.2. Carl Zeiss AG
9.2.3. Nikon Corporation
9.2.4. Olympus Corporation
9.2.5. Perkinelmer
9.2.6. GE Healthcare
9.2.7. Thermo Fisher Scientific
9.2.8. Sartorius AG
9.2.9. Cytosmart Technologies
9.2.10. Biotek Instruments
Chapter 10 Research Process
The study objectives of this report are:
- To study and forecast the market size of Global Live Cell Imaging in Global market.
- To analyse the Global key players, SWOT analysis, value and Global market share for top players.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
- To analyse and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.
- To analyze the Global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
- To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
- To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
- To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
