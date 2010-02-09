Global Automotive Adhesives Market Size, Share, Growth Rate, Revenue, Applications, Industry Demand & Forecast to 2026
Global Automotive Adhesives Market is valued approximately at USD 7.7 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.70% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Automotive adhesive is a bonding material used to attach or join two parts or components with each other. These adhesives have wide applications in the automotive industry owing to its rapid and robust bonding quality between parts or components, ability to reduce vehicle weight lower carbon emission, fuel efficiency. Adhesives are used in automotive industry to assemble metal, rubber, plastics, glass, plastics and several other materials throughout the manufacturing of automobiles. In addition, these adhesives also assist in preventing the entrance of dirt and water in the car body shell and thus help in improving body stiffness, toughness and improved crash performance. Further, growing demand for lightweight and low carbon emitting vehicles, high demand for automotive adhesives from emerging economies has led the adoption of Automotive Adhesives in the forecast period. Also, with the increasing investment in EV, the adoption & demand for Automotive Adhesives is likely to increase over the forecast period. However, volatility in raw material prices impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.
The regional analysis of global Automotive Adhesives market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing production of passenger vehicles coupled with technology innovation. Further, with economic contraction and saturation in North America and Europe, manufacturers of adhesives are shifting their manufacturing base to APAC. This would create lucrative growth prospects for the Automotive Adhesives market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
- Henkel & Co. KGaA
- Sika AG
- 3M Company
- Dupont (Dowdupont)
- B. Fuller
- Bostik S.A.
- Huntsman International LLC.
- Ashland
- PPG Industries
- 10 Illinois Tool Works Corporation
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By resin:
- Polyurethane
- Epoxy
- Acrylics
- Silicone
- SMP
- MMA
- Others
By application:
- Body in white
- Paint shop
- Assembly
- Powertrain
Based on vehicle type:
- Passenger car
- LCV
- Truck
- Bus
- Aftermarket
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
- Historical year 2016, 2017
- Base year 2018
- Forecast period 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Automotive Adhesives Market in Market Study:
- Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
- Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
- Venture capitalists
- Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
- Third-party knowledge providers
- Investment bankers
- Investors
Some Points from Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2 Global Automotive Adhesives Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3 Global Automotive Adhesives Market Dynamics
3.1. Automotive Adhesives Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4 Global Automotive Adhesives Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5 Global Automotive Adhesives Market, by Resin
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Automotive Adhesives Market by Resin, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Automotive Adhesives Market Estimates & Forecasts by resin 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
5.4. Automotive Adhesives Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Polyurethane
5.4.2. Epoxy
5.4.3. Acrylic
5.4.4. Silicone
5.4.5. SMP
5.4.6. MMA
5.4.7. Others
Chapter 6 Global Automotive Adhesives Market, by Application
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Automotive Adhesives Market by Application
6.3. Global Automotive Adhesives Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product Design 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
6.4. Automotive Adhesives Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Body in White (BIW)
6.4.2. Powertrain
6.4.3. Paint shop
6.4.4. Assembly
Chapter 7 Global Automotive Adhesives Market, by Vehicle Type
7.1. Market Snapshot
7.2. Global Automotive Adhesives Market by Vehicle type, Performance – Potential Analysis
7.3. Global Automotive Adhesives Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product Design 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
7.4. Automotive Adhesives Market, Sub Segment Analysis
7.4.1. Passenger Car
7.4.2. Buses
7.4.3. Trucks
7.4.4. LCV
7.4.5. Aftermarket
Chapter 8 Global Automotive Adhesives Market, Regional Analysis
8.1. Automotive Adhesives Market, Regional Market Snapshot
8.2. North America Automotive Adhesives Market
8.2.1. U.S. Automotive Adhesives Market
8.2.2. Canada Automotive Adhesives Market
8.3. Europe Automotive Adhesives Market Snapshot
8.3.1. U.K. Automotive Adhesives Market
8.3.2. Rest of Europe Automotive Adhesives Market
8.4. Asia-Pacific Automotive Adhesives Market Snapshot
8.4.1. China Automotive Adhesives Market
8.4.2. India Automotive Adhesives Market
8.4.3. Japan Automotive Adhesives Market
8.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Automotive Adhesives Market
8.5. Latin America Automotive Adhesives Market Snapshot
8.5.1. Brazil Automotive Adhesives Market
8.5.2. Mexico Automotive Adhesives Market
8.6. Rest of The World Automotive Adhesives Market
Chapter 9 Competitive Intelligence
9.1. Top Market Strategies
9.2. Company Profiles
9.2.1. Henkel & Co. KGaA
9.2.2. Sika AG
9.2.3. 3M Company
9.2.4. Dupont (Dowdupont)
9.2.5. H.B. Fuller
9.2.6. Bostik S.A.
9.2.7. Huntsman International LLC.
9.2.8. Ashland
9.2.9. PPG Industries
9.2.10. Illinois Tool Works Corporation
Chapter 10 Research Process
The study objectives of this report are:
- To study and forecast the market size of Global Automotive Adhesives in Global market.
- To analyse the Global key players, SWOT analysis, value and Global market share for top players.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
- To analyse and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.
- To analyze the Global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
- To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
- To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
- To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
