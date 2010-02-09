Global Automotive Adhesives Market is valued approximately at USD 7.7 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.70% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Automotive adhesive is a bonding material used to attach or join two parts or components with each other. These adhesives have wide applications in the automotive industry owing to its rapid and robust bonding quality between parts or components, ability to reduce vehicle weight lower carbon emission, fuel efficiency. Adhesives are used in automotive industry to assemble metal, rubber, plastics, glass, plastics and several other materials throughout the manufacturing of automobiles. In addition, these adhesives also assist in preventing the entrance of dirt and water in the car body shell and thus help in improving body stiffness, toughness and improved crash performance. Further, growing demand for lightweight and low carbon emitting vehicles, high demand for automotive adhesives from emerging economies has led the adoption of Automotive Adhesives in the forecast period. Also, with the increasing investment in EV, the adoption & demand for Automotive Adhesives is likely to increase over the forecast period. However, volatility in raw material prices impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Automotive Adhesives market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing production of passenger vehicles coupled with technology innovation. Further, with economic contraction and saturation in North America and Europe, manufacturers of adhesives are shifting their manufacturing base to APAC. This would create lucrative growth prospects for the Automotive Adhesives market across Asia-Pacific region.

Get a Sample Copy of Global Automotive Adhesives Market @ https://martresearch.com/contact/request-sample/3/7408

Major market player included in this report are:

Henkel & Co. KGaA

Sika AG

3M Company

Dupont (Dowdupont)

B. Fuller

Bostik S.A.

Huntsman International LLC.

Ashland

PPG Industries

10 Illinois Tool Works Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By resin:

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Acrylics

Silicone

SMP

MMA

Others

By application:

Body in white

Paint shop

Assembly

Powertrain

Based on vehicle type:

Passenger car

LCV

Truck

Bus

Aftermarket

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2016, 2017

Base year 2018

Forecast period 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Adhesives Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Buy Global Automotive Adhesives Market Research Report Now @ https://martresearch.com/paymentform/3/7408/Single_User

Some Points from Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2 Global Automotive Adhesives Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3 Global Automotive Adhesives Market Dynamics

3.1. Automotive Adhesives Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4 Global Automotive Adhesives Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5 Global Automotive Adhesives Market, by Resin

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Automotive Adhesives Market by Resin, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Automotive Adhesives Market Estimates & Forecasts by resin 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Automotive Adhesives Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Polyurethane

5.4.2. Epoxy

5.4.3. Acrylic

5.4.4. Silicone

5.4.5. SMP

5.4.6. MMA

5.4.7. Others

Chapter 6 Global Automotive Adhesives Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Automotive Adhesives Market by Application

6.3. Global Automotive Adhesives Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product Design 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Automotive Adhesives Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Body in White (BIW)

6.4.2. Powertrain

6.4.3. Paint shop

6.4.4. Assembly

Chapter 7 Global Automotive Adhesives Market, by Vehicle Type

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Automotive Adhesives Market by Vehicle type, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Automotive Adhesives Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product Design 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Automotive Adhesives Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Passenger Car

7.4.2. Buses

7.4.3. Trucks

7.4.4. LCV

7.4.5. Aftermarket

Chapter 8 Global Automotive Adhesives Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Automotive Adhesives Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Automotive Adhesives Market

8.2.1. U.S. Automotive Adhesives Market

8.2.2. Canada Automotive Adhesives Market

8.3. Europe Automotive Adhesives Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. Automotive Adhesives Market

8.3.2. Rest of Europe Automotive Adhesives Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific Automotive Adhesives Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China Automotive Adhesives Market

8.4.2. India Automotive Adhesives Market

8.4.3. Japan Automotive Adhesives Market

8.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Automotive Adhesives Market

8.5. Latin America Automotive Adhesives Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil Automotive Adhesives Market

8.5.2. Mexico Automotive Adhesives Market

8.6. Rest of The World Automotive Adhesives Market

Chapter 9 Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Henkel & Co. KGaA

9.2.2. Sika AG

9.2.3. 3M Company

9.2.4. Dupont (Dowdupont)

9.2.5. H.B. Fuller

9.2.6. Bostik S.A.

9.2.7. Huntsman International LLC.

9.2.8. Ashland

9.2.9. PPG Industries

9.2.10. Illinois Tool Works Corporation

Chapter 10 Research Process

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Global Automotive Adhesives in Global market.

To analyse the Global key players, SWOT analysis, value and Global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyse and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the Global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Get Inquiry before buy this Report @ https://martresearch.com/contact/enquiry/3/7408

A bout us: Research is and will always be the key to success and growth for any industry. Most organizations invest a major chunk of their resources viz. time, money and manpower in research to achieve new breakthroughs in their businesses. The outcome might not always be as expected thereby arising the need for precise, factual and high-quality data backing your research. This is where MART RESEARCH steps in and caters its expertise in the domain of market research reports to industries across varied sectors.