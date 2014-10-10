The Global Display Panel Market has been thoroughly analyzed in the report for an inclusive understanding. The report includes several sections that offer indicative market insights. In the report, readers will come across analysis of market dynamics. This study presents the Display Panel Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company and also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. It also provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and provides CAGR during the period 2025.

Display panel is a component that displays information in form of text, picture, video, and others. It acts as a direct interface in human and machine interaction.

Display panels are used in variety of equipments, such as TV, smartphone, tablets, PCs, and others. Innovations in display technologies are focused on reducing harmful effects on health of end user. The technological advancements in display panel enhance viewing experience, consume less electricity, and dissipate less heat.

The global Display Panel market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Display Panel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Display Panel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Display Panel in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Display Panel manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

LG

Samsung

Innolux

AU Optronics

Sharp

Japan Display

BOE

Panasonic

HannStar

Chunghwa Picture Tubes

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

By technology

LED

OLED

Others

By market size

Small

Medium

Large

By farm factor

Flat

Flexible

By resolution

Segment by Application

TV

Desktop Monitor

Notebook PC

Tablet

Mobile Phone

Automotive

Digital Signage

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Display Panel

1.1 Definition of Display Panel

1.2 Display Panel Segment By technology

1.2.1 Global Display Panel Production Growth Rate Comparison By technology (2014-2025)

1.2.2 LED

1.2.3 OLED

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Display Panel Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Display Panel Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 TV

1.3.3 Desktop Monitor

1.3.4 Notebook PC

1.3.5 Tablet

1.3.6 Mobile Phone

1.3.7 Automotive

1.3.8 Digital Signage

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Global Display Panel Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Display Panel Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Display Panel Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Display Panel Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Display Panel Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Display Panel Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Display Panel Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Display Panel Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Display Panel Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Display Panel

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Display Panel

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Display Panel

Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Display Panel

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Display Panel Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Display Panel

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

