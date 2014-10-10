The Global Phase Shifters Market has been thoroughly analyzed in the report for an inclusive understanding. The report includes several sections that offer indicative market insights. In the report, readers will come across analysis of market dynamics. This study presents the Phase Shifters Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company and also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. It also provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and provides CAGR during the period 2025.

Phase shifters are one of the most critical components in the radio frequency (RF) and microwave systems.

The increase in demand for embedded cellular connectivity in vehicles will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

The global Phase Shifters market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Phase Shifters volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Phase Shifters market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Phase Shifters in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Phase Shifters manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Analog Devices

SAGE Millimeter

Astra Microwave Products

Crane Aerospace & Electronics

MACOM

Mercury Systems

Pasternack Enterprises

Peregrine Semiconductor

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Analog Type

Digital Type

Segment by Application

Space

Commercial

Military

