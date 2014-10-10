The Global Photovoltaic Inverter Market has been thoroughly analyzed in the report for an inclusive understanding. The report includes several sections that offer indicative market insights. In the report, readers will come across analysis of market dynamics. This study presents the Photovoltaic Inverter Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company and also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. It also provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and provides CAGR during the period 2025.

The PV inverter is a device, which converts direct current (DC) from the solar panels in to alternative current (AC) of the required frequency.

The improvements in the technology and projects management are resulting in the decline of costs of PV systems and solar power generation. The reduction in the cost will attract more investments in the market.

The global Photovoltaic Inverter market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Photovoltaic Inverter volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Photovoltaic Inverter market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Photovoltaic Inverter in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Photovoltaic Inverter manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

SMA Solar Technology

OMRON

Huawei

TMEIC

SUNGROW

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Central Inverters

String Inverters

Micro-Inverters

Segment by Application

On-Grid

Off-Grid

Battery Backup Inverter

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Photovoltaic Inverter

1.1 Definition of Photovoltaic Inverter

1.2 Photovoltaic Inverter Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Photovoltaic Inverter Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Central Inverters

1.2.3 String Inverters

1.2.4 Micro-Inverters

1.3 Photovoltaic Inverter Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Photovoltaic Inverter Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 On-Grid

1.3.3 Off-Grid

1.3.4 Battery Backup Inverter

1.4 Global Photovoltaic Inverter Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Photovoltaic Inverter Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Photovoltaic Inverter Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Photovoltaic Inverter Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Photovoltaic Inverter Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Photovoltaic Inverter Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Photovoltaic Inverter Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Photovoltaic Inverter Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Photovoltaic Inverter Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Photovoltaic Inverter

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Photovoltaic Inverter

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Photovoltaic Inverter

Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Photovoltaic Inverter

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Photovoltaic Inverter Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Photovoltaic Inverter

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

