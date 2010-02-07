Global Caprolactam Market is valued approximately at USD 13.1 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.59% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Caprolactam is an organic compound, that is basically a colorless solid and is a lactam of caproic acid. Caprolactam finds extensive application during the production of nylon 6 fibers and nylon 6 resins. Nylon is chemical resistant, damage resistant from oils and abrasion resistant thus finds its application in across the textile, automotive, and electrical and electronics industries. Further, the mechanical properties of the product such as high strength and light weight makes it appropriately endorsed substantial material to make resins and nylon fiber. Growing demand for lightweight automotive vehicles, growth of films and coatings applications coupled with growth of emerging economies are key driving forces of market growth. According to Center for Automotive Research, light vehicle sales globally are expected to increase from 92 million units in 2016 to 110 million units by 2026. Whereas, Development of Bio-Based Caprolactam in Regions with Strict Regulations is expected to create lucrative growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, moisture absorption resulting in degradation of properties impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global caprolactam market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is facing sluggish market growth. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growing use of caprolactam for various applications along with macroeconomic growth of textile and automotive industry coupled with increased demand for luxury cars would create lucrative growth prospects for the Caprolactam market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

AdvanSix Inc.

Alpek S.A.B. de C.V.

The Aquafil Group

BASF SE

Capro Co.

China Petrochemical Development Corporation

Domo Chemicals

Grupa Azoty

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited

Highsun Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By application:

Nylon 6 Fibers

Nylon 6 Engineering Plastics

Films

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2016, 2017

Base year 2018

Forecast period 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Caprolactam Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

