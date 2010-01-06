Global Data Center Fabric Market Overview

The Global Data Center Fabric Market is expected to register a CAGR of 24.5%, over the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The widespread use of complex interactive applications, expansion of internet services and activity, and the incessant advancement of technology prompted the need for faster data rates, more compute resources, more storage to handle the volume of data being generated, and automatic smart data center networks that could adapt to accommodate the dynamic processing requirements of distributed applications. The data center fabric had been hinted at by switch fabric and foreshadowed by grid computing.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3587328

– While high-speed, critical transaction processing still relies on the latest and highest performing data center hardware and software, trends, such as security, software-defined networks (SDN), hybrid cloud, and Big Data are essential to deliver higher levels of financial services to clients, while at the same time reducing risk and saving costs.

– With the aid of data center fabrics, physical resources are being virtualized into logical pools. Instead of each application having its own set of IT resources, applications fetch required resources from the logical pools, thus optimizing IT resource utilization.

– Majority of the largest Electronic Health Record (EHR) vendors are utilizing health system IT to support and optimize EHRs. Also, according to the statistics from CIO magazine, the healthcare industry is witnessing exponential growth in data, from 500 petabytes (PB) in 2013 to an estimated 25,000 PB by 2020.

Scope of the Report

Data center fabric is a network-centric system, which can be easily built, dissolved, and rebuilt as necessary, to provide data center resources as and when and where they are needed. One of the most obvious advantages of a data center fabric is the consolidation and fabrication of network, computer, and storage and application resources.

Key Market Trends

Switches Segment is Expected to Occupy Significant Market Share

– Fabric switches play a dynamic role in decreasing infrastructure cost by consolidating data centers. Ethernet switches and fiber channels are the building blocks for congregating server and storage networking in data centers sharing a common infrastructure.

– Fabric infrastructure is scalable allowing data centers to propagate with growing demands of the organization in the future. The operational cost of networking in flattened networks decreases by a massive margin when equated to the traditional networks.

– Increasing cost of electricity, cloud adoption and big data storage necessity is motivating organizations to install fabric products in their data centers to decrease the overall cost of operating data centers and escalate the capacity at the same time.

– Efficient fabric switches also decrease the overhead cost of power and cooling facilities by an important margin. Rising IT infrastructure demand of firms to increase business performance by providing application solutions to its customers at any place and at any time need flat network architecture for the real-time analysis of information stored in servers.

– With the growing network traffic of cloud data centers and telecommunication data

centers, the use of 100 GbE switches has increased. Data centers that are likely to run mission-critical applications mostly deploy 10/40 GbE fabric switches. However, these switches are being replaced by 25/50100 GbE switches by 2020.

North America to Hold Largest Share in the Market

– North America has shown remarkable growth in data center infrastructure solutions. The expansion of mobile broadband, growth in big data analytics and cloud computing is driving the demand for the new data center infrastructures.

– However, the increase in data center infrastructures leads to high demand for the data center fabric market. The increased deployment of multi-core processor-based servers, growing demand for virtualized servers that aid in running multiple application on a single server, and the need for high-speed data transfer systems, leads to increase in need for the high bandwidth networking fabric market.

– Thus, the market for data center fabrics is expected to grow at a fast pace due to an increase in cloud computing solutions and the need for the data center virtualizations in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The data center fabric market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. The companies are competing against each other to capture the growing market, especially that of mega data centers. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability.

– March 2019 – Broadcom Inc.launched the BCM8956X, a family of automotive multilayer Ethernet switches, designed to address the growing need for bandwidth, flexibility, security and time-sensitive networking (TSN) for autonomous and connected vehicles. In addition, Broadcom has begun shipping production quantities of its automotive 1000BASE-T1 PHY transceiver device, the BCM8988X, enabling automotive OEMs to immediately deploy Gigabit Ethernet on single-pair UTP cables for in-car networking applications.

– March 2019 – Broadcom Inc. announced the immediate availability of its 7nm 100G PAM-4 PHY device, the BCM87106, designed for hyper-scale data centre and cloud networks. Leveraging Broadcom’s proven 7nm Centenario 112G PAM-4 technology and 100G single-lambda optics, the device completes the 7nm PAM-4 optical platform for addressing 100G DR, 100G FR, 400G DR4 and 400G FR4 transceiver applications. The platform provides unprecedented performance and power efficiency, enabling the industry to transition to 400G Ethernet.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/data-center-fabric-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Data Storage and Adoption of Cloud Computing

4.3.2 Need for High Speed Data Transfer

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Awareness Regarding Benefits of Data Center Fabrics

4.4.2 Lack of Compatibility with Existing Systems

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Solution

5.1.1 Router

5.1.2 Switches

5.1.3 Fabric Storage Area Networks

5.1.4 Other Solutions

5.2 By Process Technology

5.2.1 Stereo-lithography Apparatus (SLA) & Digital Light Processing (DLP)

5.2.2 Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) Processes

5.2.3 Jet Printing

5.2.4 Powder Bed Fusion (PBF) Processes

5.2.5 Other Process Technologies

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 IT & Communication

5.3.2 Banking & Financial Services

5.3.3 Healthcare

5.3.4 Retail

5.3.5 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.2 Alcatel-Lucent Holdings Inc.

6.1.3 Oracle Corporation

6.1.4 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company

6.1.5 Brocade Communications Systems

6.1.6 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

6.1.7 Extreme Networks Inc.

6.1.8 Dell Inc.

6.1.9 IBM Corporation

6.1.10 Avaya Inc.

6.1.11 Unisys Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3587328

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155