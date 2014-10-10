Global Cloud Testing Market Overview

The Global Cloud Testing Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 12% over the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The demand for cloud testing is increasing owing to the capabilities of cloud sourcing technology in software testing activities to perform quality assurance (QA) and to remove bugs.

– With the changing business requirements and increasing price pressures, there is a growing need for flexible and scalable delivery models. The ability of the company to scale its infrastructure, as the need arises without causing a decline in performance, has become a significant factor in determining the success of a business. Cloud testing provides unlimited storage, anytime, anywhere access to the cloud infrastructure, thereby impacting the market’s growth positively.

– A majority of small to medium-sized IT organizations have migrated to cloud solutions. For instance, according to Parallels, the size of small-to-medium-sized business cloud services increased to USD 158.9 billion in 2018 from USD 125 billion in 2016.

– Moreover, many large enterprises had quickly adopted the cloud to streamline operations, save money, and make them more competitive As a result, cloud testing has become necessary to validate the functional system and business requirements. In addition to the cloud experience, cloud testing engineers require the knowledge of different types of testing and tools.

– The growing adoption of cloud computing solutions in numerous end-user industries, such as IT and Telecom, healthcare, and BFSI, is expected to boost the market’s growth over the forecast period. For instance, According to the study published by CenturyLink, a Telecommunications company, Cloud computing will generate a revenue of USD 411 billion by 2020. The adoption of this technology is increasing significantly.

Scope of the Global Cloud Testing Market Report

Cloud testing is a kind of software testing in which web applications use cloud computing environments to facilitate the tests. Cloud testing uses cloud infrastructure for software testing. This allows organizations to leverage the benefits of cloud computing model, which is scalable, service-based, and pay-as-you-go. The market scope includes cloud testing tool types and services adopted and used by the numerous end-user industries such as healthcare, BFSI, media and entertainment, among others considered in this study.

Key Market Trends

Websites and Applications Load Testing Boosting Retail and E-Commerce End-user Industry

– The retail and e-commerce end-user industry include online retailers who use cloud technology to deliver their offerings to their customers. Cloud technology helps the retailers to achieve customer service and satisfaction through continuous delivery and uninterrupted functioning of the digital offerings.

– Almost half of all online shoppers say that they will abandon a page that takes more than 2 seconds to load. Moreover, According to Akamai Technologies Inc., websites that went down experienced, on average, a permanent abandonment rate of 9%. Sites that suffered from slow performance witnessed a 28% permanent abandonment rate.

– Cloud testing tools and services provide on-demand services to these retailers to load test their applications that are accessed by various users per second. This eases the load testing of the applications, thereby facilitating continuous delivery, and these factors make more retailers to adopt this technology, and thereby boosting the cloud testing market growth.

– With growing digitization and usage of mobile and web applications across the globe, the number of online retailers is continuously increasing, owing to which competition among e-commerce companies is also surging. Additionally, the penetration rate of online shopping is also increasing. For instance, According to the China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC), in 2018, around 73.6% of internet users in China had shopped online, up from around 69% in the previous year.

– With the rise in adoption of cloud, more online retailers are using this technology to stay ahead of the competition and to reduce the risk of data loss. Thus, the cloud testing market is increasingly growing, across the globe.

– Furthermore, the widespread adoption of cloud services across e-commerce platforms to reduce to cost of developing and maintaining IT infrastructure is driving the demand for cloud testing.

North America is Expected to Hold a Major Share

– North Americ is expected to hold the major share of cloud testing market owing to high adoption of cloud technology by end-user industries such as BFSI, healthcare, and retail and e-commerce among others in the region. For instance, the emergence of omnichannel banking services and the widespread digitalization across the banking sector are boosting the adoption of cloud testing services in the BFSI sector in the region.

– The region is the most mature market in terms of cloud computing services adoption, due to factors such as the presence of many enterprises with advanced IT infrastructure, and availability of technical expertise.

– Moreover, the region has a strong foothold of cloud testing vendors which contributes to the growth of the market. Some of them include IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SOASTA Inc. (Akamai Technologies Inc.), and Microsoft Corporation among others. The growing collaborative efforts between companies to develop new and innovative solutions will augment the market’s growth.

– The cloud-based applications are broadly witnessing demand from the QA and test teams in the region. The strong financial caliber has led to the flow of investments into enhanced testing tools and technologies.

– Furthermore, the advent of BYOD policies is also boosting the use of cloud testing solutions among enterprises. For instance, A survey by Cisco reported that 69% of the IT decision makers favor BYOD as an optimistic addition to workplace policy as it saves workers time. In the United States IT sector, it was estimated that in the past three years, BYOD adoption witnessed an increase of 44.42%.

Competitive Landscape

The cloud testing market is neither consolidated nor fragmented as many large companies and startups have made a well-established presence in the market. However, large companies such as Microsoft Corporation, Akamai Technologies Inc. and Broadcom Inc. acquired small scale vendors such as Xamarin Inc., SOASTA Inc., and BlazeMeter LLC respectively. This is expected to create tough competition between them over the forecast period. Vendors are adopting strategies such as new product launches, and partnerships, to improve their position in the market. The vendors are also acquiring other start-ups working in cloud testing solutions to expand their product offering.

– October 2018 – QualityKiosk Technologies, launched a cloud-based testing platform that includes a mobile testing cloud and setting up an experienced network operating center, which enables clients to deploy applications. The platform further helps DevOps including real-world automated testing across a broad variety of devices, browsers, OS and networks

– August 2018 – BlazeMeter announced the release of a new JMeter plugin for mainframe testing. The RTE plugin was developed as part of the organisation’s strategy to provide open-source based solutions for continuous testing. JMeter can also be integrated with continuous Integration tools such as Jenkins, TeamCity, Bamboo, etc.

