Global Medical Injection Molding Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1.85 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the cost-effective nature of this method for developing large quantities of medical-based products.

Medical injection molding is defined as the manufacturing method designed especially for production of medical devices and products for the healthcare industry. Injection molding is the process of manufacturing products by heating materials such as plastic and metals till the extent that they are formed as liquids which can be injected into pre-made molds to provide a solid shape for its production.

Key Market Competitors: C&J Industries; HTI Plastics; AMS Micromedical, LLC; Currier Plastics Inc; Proto Labs; MRPC; Metro Mold & Design; HARBEC; Milacron; ENGEL AUSTRIA GmbH; NINGBO WELLMEDLAB CO.,LTD; Bright Plastics; JG Plastics Group LLC; Stack Plastics; Indo-MIM; JunoPacific, Inc.; Gerresheimer AG; ICO Mold, LLC; Mack; PROVIDIEN LLC; Baytech Plastics Inc.; Westfall Technik, Inc.; EG Industries; Tegra Medical; Spectrum Plastics Group; Crescent Industries among others.

The Medical Injection Molding market research report is an intelligence report with fastidious efforts attempted to analyze the privilege and significant data. The report bolsters as a repository of investigation and information related to this vast Medical Devices industry, including but not restricted to regional markets, types, applications, innovation advancements, and the focused landscape. It is a profitable supply of insightful data for business strategists. This research manual gives complete information which upgrades the getting, degree and use of this report. Administrative situations that influence the different choices in the Medical Injection Molding market are given a sharp perception and have been explained clearly.

Segmentation: Global Medical Injection Molding Market

By System

Hot Runner

Cold Runner

By Class

Class I

Class II

Class III

By Material

Plastic Injection Blow Molding Extrusion Blow Molding

Metal

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Westfall Technik, Inc. announced that they had acquired Delta Pacific Products along with it’s subsidiaries. This acquisition will ensure that Westfall Technik can undergo high levels of growth and expand its expertise for medical devices and healthcare industry applications. This will also expand the geographical presence and footprint of the company as they will be able to enhance their customer base from these regions

In March 2016, MRPC announced that they had acquired Johnson Precision. This acquisition will result in significant enhancement of technologies and services for MRPC as they will attain molding capabilities and tooling, along with attaining a Class 8 clean room in their assets. This acquisition is part of the company’s growth strategy which can help them develop enhanced levels of customers and expand their presence worldwide

Competitive Analysis:

Global medical injection molding market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of medical injection molding market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Medical Injection Molding Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Market Drivers

High demands for plastic-based injection molding products from the healthcare industry is expected to propel the growth of the market

Various innovations of technology and advancements associated with the injection molding industry as a whole; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Increasing volume of medical devices, products and consumable consumption giving rise to enhance utilization of this technology is another factor uplifting the growth of this market

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global medical injection molding market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

