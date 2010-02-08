Global Chillers Market is valued approximately at USD 9.6 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 4.40% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Chillers are refrigeration devices that are used for cooling equipment, raw materials or fluid streams in industrial application including food & beverages in residential and commercial applications. Growing demand for process cooling in industrial applications, rising demand for chillers from developing markets of Asia-Pacific coupled with growing usage of chillers in solar cooling applications are key driving factors of market growth. Further, Chillers are mostly used in various cooling applications in different end use industries. For instance, in plastic industry, chillers are used for cooling hot plastics. Growing plastic industry is thus contributing towards market growth. According to world Economic Forum, global plastic production has increased from 311 million tones in 2014 to 350 million tones in 2017. Further, rapid industrialization coupled with booming chemical and food & beverage industries are also creating growth opportunity in the market. However, the high initial setup cost impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global chillers market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to presence of huge HVAC industries. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such increasing industrial activity coupled with heavy investments across industries such as chemical & petrochemical, plastic, and food & beverage would create lucrative growth prospects for the Chillers market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Carrier Corporation

Trane

Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning

Smardt Chiller Group Inc.

Broad Group

Dunham Bush

GEA Group

Midea Group Co., Ltd.

Thermax Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Screw Chillers

Scroll Chillers

Centrifugal Chillers

Absorption Chillers

Reciprocating Chillers

By End-use Industry:

Plastic

Food & Beverage

Chemical & Petrochemical

Rubber

Medical & Pharmaceutical

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2016, 2017

Base year 2018

Forecast period 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Chillers Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Some Points from Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2 Global Chillers Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3 Global Chillers Market Dynamics

3.1. Chillers Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4 Global Chillers Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5 Global Chillers Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Chillers Market by Chillers, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Chillers Market Estimates & Forecasts by Chillers 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Chillers Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Screw Chillers

5.4.2. Scroll Chillers

5.4.3. Centrifugal Chillers

5.4.4. Absorption Chillers

5.4.5. Reciprocating Chillers

Chapter 6 Global Chillers Market, by End-use Industry

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Chillers Market by End-use Industry, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Chillers Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-use Industry 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Chillers Market, Sub Segment Analysis

Chapter 7 Global Chillers Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Chillers Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Chillers Market

7.3. Europe Chillers Market Snapshot

7.4. Asia-Pacific Chillers Market Snapshot

7.5. Latin America Chillers Market Snapshot

7.6. Rest of The World Chillers Market

Chapter 8 Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Daikin Industries, Ltd.

8.2.2. Carrier Corporation

8.2.3. Trane

8.2.4. Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning

8.2.5. Smardt Chiller Group Inc.

8.2.6. Broad Group

8.2.7. Dunham Bush

8.2.8. GEA Group

8.2.9. Midea Group Co., Ltd.

8.2.10. Thermax Limited

Chapter 9 Research Process

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Global Chillers in Global market.

To analyse the Global key players, SWOT analysis, value and Global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyse and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the Global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

