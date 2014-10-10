Cystinuria is also known as cystine-lysine-arginine-ornithinuria is a rare inherited disorder that causes a buildup of cystine levels in the urine resulting in the formation of recurring cystine kidney stones. It is caused by defects in SLC3A1 and SLC7A9 genes, encodes a protein complex that helps control the reabsorption of amino acids (such as cystine) in the kidneys.

Global Cystinuria Treatment Market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in funds from the government and high demand of disease specific novel therapies are the key factors that fueling the market growth.

According to the statistics published by National Organization for Rare Disorders, Inc, an estimated population of cystinuria in the United States is about 1 in 7,000-10,000 live births. Presence of refined healthcare infrastructure and emerging new market are the key factors for growth of this market.

The Cystinuria Treatment report aims to analyze the market opportunities and risks in global industry. This report offers a detailed view of market opportunity by end user segments, product segments, sales channels, key countries and import/ export dynamics. It details market size and forecast, growth, drivers, emerging trends, market opportunities and investment risks in over various segments in Industry. The Cystinuria Treatment report provides comprehensive understanding of the Cystinuria Treatment market dynamics in both value and volume. The overviews, SWOT analysis and strategies of each vendor in the market provide understanding about the market forces and how those can be exploited to create future opportunities is highlighted in this Cystinuria Treatment report.

Key Market Players: Retrophin, Inc, Mission Pharmacal Company, Revive Therapeutics Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Amerigen Pharmaceuticals Limited, Mylan N.V., Bausch Health, Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, WOCKHARDT and others.

Market Drivers

Increase in special designation from the regulatory authorities is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

The competitive scenario of market and strategic collaborations may boost the market position

Recently launch of therapeutics and emerging new market are the factors which increase the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Cystinuria Treatment Market

By Types

Cystinuria, Type I

Cystinuria, Type II

Cystinuria, Type III

By Drugs

Penicillamine

Tiopronin

Captopril

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Retrophin, Inc received the FDA approval for Thiola EC (tiopronin), a reducing and complexing thiol indicated, in combination with high fluid intake, alkali, and diet modification, for the prevention of cystine stone formation in adults and pediatric patients. The approval of Thiola EC represents the major advances that offers complete heal for many patients with cystinuria.

In February 2017, Revive Therapeutics Ltd initiated phase II clinical trial of REV-004 (bucillamine), potent thiol donor with two thiol groups for the treatment of cystinuria. If trial successful, it will change treatment paradigms and improve the lives of millions of patients suffering from cystinuria.

Competitive Analysis:

Global cystinuria treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares global cystinuria treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Cystinuria Treatment Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

