Mart Research announces that it has published a new module Denmark: Advanced Facilities Analysis. The 2019 study has 36 pages and 76 tables and figures. The study is useful for companies seeking to understand the Danish market and to understand how to locate a regional headquarters in Denmark. It outlines those industrial areas in which Denmark has centers of excellence.

Denmarks construction and infrastructure sector is booming. The Danish construction industry’s growth prospects are enhanced by government plans to invest DKK5.1 billion (US$805.4 million) to build a new light rail by 2020. In order to develop the country’s transport infrastructure, the government plans to invest DKK100.0 billion (US$15.1 billion) by 2020. Better, faster, cheaper transport is anticipated to stimulate growth in all sectors of the commercial industrial economy.

For companies, flexible hiring rules and a lack of corruption make Denmark one of the world’s best places to do business. Danish citizens benefit from a broad-based economy, solid educational system, and democratic traditions. All the social benefits make the population a steady, reliable work force, but not an intense, research-oriented group. The drive to achieve rapid growth is not apparent in many of the cultural observations.

Denmark is among the most digital countries in EU. 94% of Danish citizens are online and actively engaged in the use of a variety of online services, making their digital skills highly advanced. Denmark ranks fourth out of the 28 EU Member States in the Digital Economy.

Denmark is a center of excellence for desalination with Danfoss is world class, creating water for Saudi Arabia and South Africa. This expertise will become more needed as climate change takes effect. Denmark is a center of excellence for wind energy. Wind represents the best way to deliver renewable energy. DTU primary objective is to develop, implement and apply polymers in commercial products to assist and provide support for the Danish as well as international polymer industry through activities: Measuring and modelling rheology of polymer melts; Synthesizing polymers with specific functions to allow add-on features are al supported Denmark has data centres (46), Norway (40), Finland (25) and Iceland (6). Sweden has 56 data centers.

Denmark ranks as the fourth most secure country in the world for data centre investment. The Nordic region as a whole is set to benefit from continuing, significant data centre investment. Over the next three years, 4.3billion will be invested with more than 59% derived from overseas internet players, including Google and Facebook. In these regions, there are 117 data center operators and 171 data centers. In the Nordics, the market for third party data centre operators is expected to increase by two and a half times in space and triple in terms of MW power requirements.

The Nordic data centre space has attracted $3 billion in investment in recent years. Global data traffic is growing fast and the need for data centre capacity is growing accordingly. The capacity of the global data centre industry has grown by 10 per cent annually. This growth is expected to continue in the next decade.

Favorable work environments and a culture of integrity are a huge draw for Denmark. The people are nice and the working conditions are comfortable in Denmark.

According to Our Senior Researcher, principal author of the study, The wind energy research, implementation and application of polymers in commercial products are compelling aspects of Danish centers of excellence, likely to attract companies in the same industry to leverage existing expertise into the area.

