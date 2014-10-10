Application Delivery Controller market research report is a verified and consistent source of information that puts forth a telescopic view of the existing market trends, emerging products, situations and opportunities. This information holds an immense significance to drive a business towards the success. The report comprises of explicit and up to date information about the consumer’s demands, their likings, and their variable preferences about particular product. Application Delivery Controller report all-inclusively guesstimates general market conditions, the growth scenario in the market, likely restrictions, major industry trends, market size, market share, sales volume and future trends.

Application delivery controller is a part of an application delivery network that handles and maximizes the connection between client machines and web and business application servers. They have the ability to perform network load balancing and speeds up applications. An ADC basically works as a load balancer, maximizing end-user performance, reliability, use of data center resources, and provide protection for business applications. Hardware based application delivery controller and virtual application delivery controller are two common types of APC. They are widely used in application such as BFSI, energy and utilities, healthcare & life sciences, retail & consumer goods among others.

Major Market Competitors/Players :- F5 Networks, Inc; Citrix Systems, Inc.; A10 Networks, Inc; Fortinet, Inc; Radware; Webscale; Barracuda Networks, Inc.; Total Uptime Technologies, LLC; Array Networks, Inc.; Cloudflare, Inc.; Kemp Technologies, Inc.; Riverbed Technology; Evanssion; NFWare Inc.; Snapt, Inc.; VMware, Inc; SANGFOR TECHNOLOGIES INC; Akamai Technologies; Imperva; Pulse Secure, LLC; among others.

Get Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-application-delivery-controller-market

The Application delivery controller report has a lot to present to both established and new players in the industry with which they can absolutely understand the market. A wide-ranging competitor analysis involved in this report supports to build superior strategies of production, improvement in certain product, its advertising or marketing and promotion for the business. A market study in this report also tells about the market status in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Newest and established tools and techniques are used excellently to make the report outstanding. The advanced methods of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis which are highly preferred by the businesses are utilized thoroughly in this market research report.

Market Drivers:

Growing small and medium enterprise will accelerate the market growth in the forecast period

Rapid growth in the internet traffic is another factor boosting this market growth

Increasing demand for reliable application performance will also drive the market growth

Increasing cyber-attacks acts as a market driver

Global Application Delivery Controller Market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing adoption of artificial intelligence & software defined technologies and technological advancement and development are the factor for the market growth.

Segmentation: Global Application Delivery Controller Market

By Type

Hardware-Based Application Delivery Controller

Virtual Application Delivery Controller

By Service

Integration and Implementation

Training, Support, and Maintenance

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Government and Public Sector

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare and Lifesciences

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, Pulse Secure, LLC announced the launch of their Virtual Application Delivery Controller (ADC) product availability on Google cloud platform. With this release, Pulse Secure speeds up cloud adoption by providing flexibility in delivery for Virtual ADC enterprise customers and the ability to deliver highly secure and reliable mission-critical applications. Pulse Secure Digital ADC is a robust framework for organizations to deliver high-security mission-critical applications

In May 2015, Kemp Technologies, Inc announced the launch of their new Application Delivery Controller which has the ability to offer up to 30Gbps of application throughput and 30,000 SSL transactions per second. Different 10 G Ethernet interfaces are used by LoadMaster 5000 and 8000 series ADCs to drive KEMP Technologies into the top end of the data center market for the first time. Intel processer is also helping the Kemp to add number of applications in their ADC so they can be used for various functions

Request for Detailed TOC: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-application-delivery-controller-market

Competitive Analysis

Global application delivery controller market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of application delivery controller market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Application Delivery Controller Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

INQUIRE | FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS REPORT @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-application-delivery-controller-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: Sopan.gedam@databridgemarketresearch.com