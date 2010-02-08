Global Coating equipment Market is valued approximately at USD 20.4 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.3% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Coating may be a covering of surface to reinforce the aesthetic and practical properties. Paints are the main kind of coating applied in finish use industries such as in automotive, marine, oil & gas sector, electrical and other. Wide selection of techniques is used to apply coating on a substrate for reducing the value related to the rust of apparatus. Coatings play very important role within the protection of the substrates of vehicles and its parts from corrosion and different damages. It additionally plays a considerable role in transmission appealing characteristics to vehicles. The growing of the end-use industries such as automotive, aerospace, and general industries, is thus growing the demand for coating equipment across the globe. In addition, establishment of novel industrial or manufacturing facilities and advent of novel applications of coatings are the key driving factors driving the demand for coating equipment. However, availability of low-cost alternatives in some applications is expected to hinder the market growth over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Coating equipment market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of high tech and advanced industries. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growing number of automotive and manufacturing industries would create lucrative growth prospects for the Coating equipment market across Asia-Pacific region.

The leading Market players mainly include-

Nordson Corporation

IHI Corporation

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG

Sata GmbH & Co. Kg

Graco Inc.

Anest Iwata

Asahi Sunac Corporation

Wagner GmbH

Carlisle Companies

Wiwa Wilhelm Wagner GmbH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Liquid Coating

Powder Coating

Specialty Coating

By End-use Industry:

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace

Industrial

Building & Infrastructure

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2016, 2017

Base year 2018

Forecast period 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Coating equipment Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Some Points from Table of Contents

Global Coating equipment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2 Global Coating Equipment Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3 Global Coating Equipment Market Dynamics

3.1. Coating Equipment Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4 Global Coating Equipment Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5 Global Coating Equipment Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Coating Equipment Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Coating Equipment Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Coating Equipment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

Chapter 6 Global Coating Equipment Market, by End-use Industry

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Coating Equipment Market by End-use Industry, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Coating Equipment Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-use Industry 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Coating Equipment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

Chapter 7 Global Coating Equipment Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Coating Equipment Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Coating Equipment Market

7.3. Europe Coating Equipment Market Snapshot

7.4. Asia-Pacific Coating Equipment Market Snapshot

7.5. Latin America Coating Equipment Market Snapshot

7.6. Rest of The World Coating Equipment Market

Chapter 8 Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Nordson Corporation

8.2.2. IHI Corporation

8.2.3. OC Oerlikon Corporation AG

8.2.4. Sata GmbH & Co. Kg

8.2.5. Graco Inc.

8.2.6. Anest Iwata

8.2.7. Asahi Sunac Corporation

8.2.8. Wagner GmbH

8.2.9. Carlisle Companies

8.2.10. Wiwa Wilhelm Wagner GmbH

Chapter 9 Research Process

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Global Coating equipment in global market.

To analyse the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyse and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

