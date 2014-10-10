Radiopharmaceuticals Industry report studies the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors with the Porter’s Five Forces analysis. This market report takes into consideration several industry research, customer insights, market sizing & forecast, competitive analysis, market entry strategy, pricing trends, sustainability trends, innovation trends, technology evolution, and distribution channel assessment. The report encompasses the key players along with their share (by volume) in key regions such as APAC, EMEA, and Americas and the challenges faced by them.

The global Radiopharmaceuticals market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 11.85 billion by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR of 9.30% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. In the rise in market can be attributed to increasing prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular chronic diseases, rising health expenditure and technological advancements.

Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market By Type (Diagnostic Nuclear Medicine, Therapeutic Nuclear Medicine), Application (Diagnostic, Therapeutic), Procedural Volumes (Diagnostic Procedures, Therapeutic Procedures), Source (Nuclear Reactors, Cyclotrons), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Cancer Research Institutes, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market

Radiopharmaceuticals are a group of pharmaceuticals drug which have radioactivity. It can be used as diagnostic and therapeutic agent. Radiopharmaceuticals are unique medicinal formulations containing radioisotopes which are used in major clinical area for diagnosis or therapy. The procedures and facilities for the production, use, and storage of radiopharmaceuticals are subject to licensing by national or regional authorities. This licensing includes compliance both with governing radioactive materials and with those regulations governing pharmaceutical preparations. Additional regulations may apply for issues such as transportation or dispensing of radiopharmaceuticals.

Top Key Players:

Cardinal Health,

General Electric Company,

Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.,

Bayer AG,

Bracco Imaging S.p.A.,

Nordion (Canada) Inc.,

Advanced Accelerator Applications,

Surgery Theater,

Positron Corporation,

NTP,

IsoPET,

Eli Lilly and Company.,

Jubilant Pharma. LLC,

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.,

Immunomedics, Inc.,

Areva Pharma,

Merck & Co., Inc.,

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.,

Eckert & Ziegler.,

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited,

Novartis AG,

Curium,

among others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular chronic diseases, which is creating need for early diagnosis and treatment

Rising healthcare expenditure boosts the growth of this market

Growing awareness about the benefits of radiopharmaceuticals amongst healthcare providers also expands the growth of this market

Technological advancements an developments which allows the use of radio-labeled peptides and monoclonal antibodies for the diagnosis and treatment of cancerous tumors

Increasing preference of SPECT and PET scans and growing preference of disease targeted cancer therapy

Market Restraints:

Stringent regulatory guidelines and high cost of devices using radioisotopes

Short half-life of radiopharmaceutical

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, Cyclopharma has entered into an agreement to sell all its radiopharmaceutical manufacturing and commercialization activities to Curium. With this acquisition, Curium would be able to expand its manufacturing, development and designs of new compounds, thereby expanding its radiopharmaceutical business to soon become a world leader

In January 2018, Advanced Accelerator Application (AAA) received the permission from USA’s FDA to use Lutathera for treating a type of cancer which affects pancreas/ gastrointestinal tract i.e. Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors (GEP-NETs). This is the very first time approval has been given to use a radiopharmaceutical for treating GEP-NETs. Thus, with this approval, radiopharmaceuticals have now been approved to treat a whole new disease, thereby expanding its market, which would significantly contribute towards the growth of radiopharmaceuticals market globally in the forecasted period

Market Segmentations:

Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market is segmented on the basis of

Type

Application

Procedural Volume

Source

End-User

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Type

Diagnostic Nuclear Medicine

Therapeutic Nuclear Medicine

By Application

Diagnostic Applications

Therapeutic Applications

By Procedural Volume

Diagnostic Procedures

Therapeutic Procedures

By Source

Nuclear Reactors

Cyclotrons

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Cancer Research Institutes

Others

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market

Global radiopharmaceuticals market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of radiopharmaceuticals for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

