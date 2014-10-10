Market Analysis: Global Biosurfactants Market

Global biosurfactants market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.75% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Availability of cost effective production techniques and growing application of biosurfactants are the factor for the market growth.

A group of industry specialists, skilled scientists, inventive forecasters and learned experts work with full commitment to invest customers with the quality research Market type, size of the association, accessibility on-premises, end-clients' association type, and the accessibility in zones, for example, North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa are considered while creating this report.

The use and potential commercial application of biosurfactants Industry in the medical field has increased during the past decade. Their antibacterial, antifungal and antiviral activities make them relevant molecules for applications in combating many diseases and as therapeutic agents.

Global Biosurfactants Market By Type (Glycolipids, Lipopeptides, Phospholipids and Fatty Acids, Polymeric Biosurfactants, Particulate Biosurfactants), Application (Food Industry, Cosmetics, Healthcare, Textile, Agrochemical, Household Detergents, Personal Care, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 Few of the major competitors currently working in the global biosurfactants market are Evonik Industries; URAH Transdermal Pte Ltd.; TensioGreen; Merck KGaA,; Rhamnolipid, Inc.; AGAE Technologies LLC; Aqua-Aid, Inc

Competitive Landscape:

The global biosurfactants market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market. Major Biosurfactants Market Manufacturers Are Covered in This Report: Biofuture Ltd; Boruta Zachem SA; Jeneil.; Kemin Industries, Inc.; TeeGene Biotech Ltd; among others.

Market Restraint:

High price and less availability of feedstock

Fluctuation in raw material prices

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Glycolipids,

Lipopeptides

Phospholipids and Fatty Acids

Polymeric Biosurfactants

Particulate Biosurfactants

By Application

Detergents

Cosmetics

Bioremediation

Biomedical

Oil Recovery

Chemical Production

Agriculture

Others

By Geography

North America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

South America,

Middle East and Africa

Major Market Drivers:

Rising demand for green solutions

Availability of oilseed based raw material

Favorable regulations

Growth in personal care industry in emerging economies

Increased consumer inclination towards the use of bio-products

Key focus of the report

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

High points of the report

CAGR values in the market for the forecast period

Key trends in the market place

Major players and brands

Drivers and restrains of the market

Competitive landscape

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

