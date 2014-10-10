Fishing rods are mainly used by the fishermen for the purpose of catching fish. These fishing rods are easy stick or pole at the end of a hook & are usually long & flexible. These rods are usually made of woods, fiberglass, steel, or plastics. In order to attract fish, bait or lures, one or more hooks are attached to the line. Some of the common types of the fishing rods are spinning rods, fly fishing rods, casting rods, and other.

Market Analysis: Global Fishing Rods Market

Global Fishing Rods Market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 4.82% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising popularity of fishing and growing adoption of angling as a sport are the factors for the market growth.

Global Fishing Rods Market By Product (Spinning Rods, Fly Fishing Rods, Casting Rods, Others), Raw Material (Bamboo, Fiberglass, Carbon Fiber, Others), Application (Competitive Casting, Recreational, Commercial, Other), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 Few of the major competitors currently working in the global fishing rods market are TIEMCO Ltd.; TICA FISHING TACKLE.; St. Croix Rods; SHIMANO INC; POKEE FISHING TACKLE; Ryobi Limited.; Preston Innovation; AFTCO; SAGE; Pure Fishing, Inc.; S.C. ADDYA & CO. PVT. LTD.;

Competitive Analysis:

Global fishing rods market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of household cleaners market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global fishing rods market are R. L. Winston Rod Company; Guangdong Viva Fishing Tackle Industry Co., Ltd; JiuYu Fishing Tackle Co., Ltd.; Cashion Fishing Rods; Kistler Custom Fishing Rods; American Pride Fishing Products; Moonshine Rod Company.; Vision Group Ltd; Rawson Fishing Ltd.; among others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing number of angling competitions worldwide will accelerate the market growth

Rising fishing centered vacations acts as a market driver

Growing trend of ice fishing is also expected to enhance the growth of this market

Rising demand for fishing rods due to their ability to cast baits in distant water will also surge the market demand in the forecast period

Market Restraints:

Strict government rules and regulations associated with the fishing will hamper the market growth

Rising awareness about the destruction caused by fishing; this factor will also restrain the market growth

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market drivers and restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

Queries Related to the Global Fishing Rods Market:

Which application segments will perform better and achieve success in worldwide through the forecast years?

What are the key factors driving the market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this Industry?

Which are the impressive business sectors where best players want their own expansion in future?

What are the market dynamics?

What are the limits ruining the development rate?

What is the focused circumstance to advance development?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by the performers in the global market?

What are the development rates for this Industry?

