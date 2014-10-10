Urgent Care Market Growing Massively by 2019-2026 Major Players: Bellin Health Systems, CareSpot Family of Urgent Care Brands, Concentra, Inc., Doctors Care
Urgent care is a walk-in clinic that focuses on delivering outpatient care in a dedicated healthcare facility outside a conventional emergency department. Urgent care centers are specially designed so they can treat injuries or illness which needs immediate care. Different services such as acute illness treatment, immunization & vaccination, trauma treatment, and other are provided in the urgent care.
Global Urgent Care Market By Service (Acute Illness Treatment, Trauma/Injury Treatment, Physical Examinations, Immunization and Vaccination, Other Services), Ownership (Corporate-Owned Urgent Care Centers, Physician-Owned Urgent Care Centers, Hospital-Owned Urgent Care Centers, Other Urgent Care Centers), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 Few of the major competitors currently working in the global urgent care market are American Family Care; Aurora Health Care; Bellin Health Systems; CareSpot Family of Urgent Care Brands; Concentra, Inc.; Doctors Care; FastMed Urgent Care; Sarasota Memorial Health Care System.
Market Analysis: Global Urgent Care Market
Global urgent care market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising specialty urgent care centers and technological advancement are the factor for the market growth.
Competitive Analysis:
Global urgent care market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of urgent care market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global urgent care market are Intermountain Healthcare,; MD Now Urgent Care Centers.; MedExpress Urgent Care; NextCare Holdings, Inc; PatientFirst; Physicians Immediate Care; Texas MedClinic; U.S. HealthWorks Medical Group; City Practice Group of New York.; St. Joseph’s Health Care London; Columbia Asia.; HCA Healthcare UK; among others.
Market Drivers
- Rising aging population will drive the market growth
- Increasing cases of sports related injuries will also enhance the market growth
- Growing healthcare insurance and other medical reimbursement facilities will also contribute as a factor for the market growth
- Rising disposable income will also accelerate the market growth
Market Restraints
- Risk associated with high bills due to over- utilization will hamper the market growth
- Lack of awareness among population will also hinder the market growth
Segmentation: Global Urgent Care Market
By Service
- Acute Illness Treatment
- Trauma/Injury Treatment
- Physical Examinations
- Immunization and Vaccination
- Other Services
By Ownership
- Corporate-Owned Urgent Care Centers
- Physician-Owned Urgent Care Centers
- Hospital-Owned Urgent Care Centers
- Other Urgent Care Centers
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Table of Content:
Chapter 1: Global Urgent Care Market Overview
Chapter 2: Global Urgent Care Market Economic Impact
Chapter 3: Competition by Manufacturer
Chapter 4: Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2019-2026)
Chapter 5: Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2019-2026)
Chapter 6: Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
Chapter 7: market Analysis by Application
Chapter 8: Global Urgent Care Market by Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
Chapter 11: Global Urgent Care Market Geographic Analyses
Chapter 11.1: North America
Chapter 11.2: Europe
Chapter 11.3: Asia-Pacific
Chapter 11.4: South America
Chapter 12: Global Urgent Care Market Effect Factors Analysis
Chapter 13: Global Urgent Care Market Forecast (2019-2026)
Chapter 14: Related Reports
Chapter 15: Appendix
