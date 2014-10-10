Urgent care is a walk-in clinic that focuses on delivering outpatient care in a dedicated healthcare facility outside a conventional emergency department. Urgent care centers are specially designed so they can treat injuries or illness which needs immediate care. Different services such as acute illness treatment, immunization & vaccination, trauma treatment, and other are provided in the urgent care.

Global Urgent Care Market By Service (Acute Illness Treatment, Trauma/Injury Treatment, Physical Examinations, Immunization and Vaccination, Other Services), Ownership (Corporate-Owned Urgent Care Centers, Physician-Owned Urgent Care Centers, Hospital-Owned Urgent Care Centers, Other Urgent Care Centers), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Urgent Care Market

Global urgent care market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising specialty urgent care centers and technological advancement are the factor for the market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

Global urgent care market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of urgent care market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global urgent care market are Intermountain Healthcare,; MD Now Urgent Care Centers.; MedExpress Urgent Care; NextCare Holdings, Inc; PatientFirst; Physicians Immediate Care; Texas MedClinic; U.S. HealthWorks Medical Group; City Practice Group of New York.; St. Joseph’s Health Care London; Columbia Asia.; HCA Healthcare UK; among others.

Market Drivers

Rising aging population will drive the market growth

Increasing cases of sports related injuries will also enhance the market growth

Growing healthcare insurance and other medical reimbursement facilities will also contribute as a factor for the market growth

Rising disposable income will also accelerate the market growth

Market Restraints

Risk associated with high bills due to over- utilization will hamper the market growth

Lack of awareness among population will also hinder the market growth

Segmentation: Global Urgent Care Market

By Service

Acute Illness Treatment

Trauma/Injury Treatment

Physical Examinations

Immunization and Vaccination

Other Services

By Ownership

Corporate-Owned Urgent Care Centers

Physician-Owned Urgent Care Centers

Hospital-Owned Urgent Care Centers

Other Urgent Care Centers

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Global Urgent Care Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Urgent Care Market Economic Impact

Chapter 3: Competition by Manufacturer

Chapter 4: Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2019-2026)

Chapter 5: Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2019-2026)

Chapter 6: Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Global Urgent Care Market by Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Global Urgent Care Market Geographic Analyses

Chapter 11.1: North America

Chapter 11.2: Europe

Chapter 11.3: Asia-Pacific

Chapter 11.4: South America

Chapter 12: Global Urgent Care Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Urgent Care Market Forecast (2019-2026)

Chapter 14: Related Reports

Chapter 15: Appendix

