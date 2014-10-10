Janus Kinases (JAKs) Inhibitor Drugs Market Business Opportunity, Segmentation, Industry Overview and Forecast till 2026 |
Global Janus Kinases (JAKs) Inhibitor Drugs Market By Type (JAK1 Inhibitor, JAK2 Inhibitor, JAK3 Inhibitor and Others), Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Muscoskeletal, Gastroenterology and Others), Indication (Autoimmune disorders, Rheumatoid arthritis, Ulcerative Colitis, Solid Tumors, Hematological Malignancies and Others), Drugs (Baricitinib, Tofacitinib Citrate, Upadacitinib and Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable and Others), End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics and Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Janus Kinases (JAKs) inhibitor drugs market are AbbVie Inc, Pfizer Inc, Galapagos NV, Gilead Sciences, Inc, Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Reistone Biopharma,
Market Analysis: Global Janus Kinases (JAKs) Inhibitor Drugs Market
Global Janus Kinases (JAKs) inhibitor drugs market is expected to grow at a growing CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in strategic alliances between the pharmaceuticals companies and high demand of disease specific novel therapies are the key factors that fueling the market growth.
Market Definition: Global Janus Kinases (JAKs) Inhibitor Drugs Market
Janus Kinases (JAKs) inhibitor is also known jakinibs are the type of intervention that functions by inhibiting the activity of Janus Kinase enzyme such as JAK1, JAK2, JAK3, and TYK2 by interfering with the JAK-STAT signaling pathway.
Competitive Analysis:
Global Janus Kinases (JAKs) inhibitor drugs market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares global Janus Kinases (JAKs) inhibitor drugs market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Janus Kinases (JAKs) inhibitor drugs market are Theravance Biopharma, Incyte Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, CTI BioPharma Corp, Sierra Oncology, Inc, Novartis AG, Sanofi, CELGENE CORPORATION, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Astellas Pharma Inc, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, AstraZeneca, Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC, Biogen and others
Market Drivers
- Ongoing clinical trial conducted by many pharmaceuticals industries is propelling the growth of this market
- Increase in special designation from the regulatory authorities is boosting the market growth
- High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver
- The competitive scenario of market and strategic collaborations may boost the market position
Market Restraints
- Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market
- Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth
- Patent expiration of branded drugs and introduction of generics is also hinders the market growth
Segmentation: Global Janus Kinases (JAKs) Inhibitor Drugs Market
By Type
- JAK1 Inhibitor
- JAK2 Inhibitor
- JAK3 Inhibitor
- Others
By Therapeutic Area
- Oncology
- Muscoskeletal
- Gastroenterology
- Others
By Indication
- Autoimmune disorders
- Rheumatoid arthritis
- Ulcerative Colitis
- Solid Tumors
- Hematological Malignancies
- Others
By Drugs
- Baricitinib
- Tofacitinib Citrate
- Upadacitinib
- Others
By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Injectable
- Others
By End Users
- Hospitals
- Homecare
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Reasons to Purchase this Report
- Current and future of global Janus Kinases (JAKs) inhibitor drugs market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
Table Of Contents Global Janus Kinases (JAKs) Inhibitor Drugs Market
1 Introduction
2 Market Segmentation
3 Market Overview
4 Executive Summary
5 Premium Insights
6 Global Janus Kinases (JAKs) Inhibitor Drugs Market, By Products
7 Global Janus Kinases (JAKs) Inhibitor Drugs Market, By Type
8 Global Janus Kinases (JAKs) Inhibitor Drugs Market, By Therapy
9 Global Janus Kinases (JAKs) Inhibitor Drugs Market, By End User
10 Global Janus Kinases (JAKs) Inhibitor Drugs Market, By Geography
11 Global Janus Kinases (JAKs) Inhibitor Drugs Market, Company Landscape
12 Company Profile
13 Related Reports
