Market Analysis: Global Janus Kinases (JAKs) Inhibitor Drugs Market

Global Janus Kinases (JAKs) inhibitor drugs market is expected to grow at a growing CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in strategic alliances between the pharmaceuticals companies and high demand of disease specific novel therapies are the key factors that fueling the market growth.

Market Definition: Global Janus Kinases (JAKs) Inhibitor Drugs Market

Janus Kinases (JAKs) inhibitor is also known jakinibs are the type of intervention that functions by inhibiting the activity of Janus Kinase enzyme such as JAK1, JAK2, JAK3, and TYK2 by interfering with the JAK-STAT signaling pathway.

Competitive Analysis:

Global Janus Kinases (JAKs) inhibitor drugs market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares global Janus Kinases (JAKs) inhibitor drugs market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Janus Kinases (JAKs) inhibitor drugs market are Theravance Biopharma, Incyte Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, CTI BioPharma Corp, Sierra Oncology, Inc, Novartis AG, Sanofi, CELGENE CORPORATION, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Astellas Pharma Inc, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, AstraZeneca, Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC, Biogen and others

Market Drivers

Ongoing clinical trial conducted by many pharmaceuticals industries is propelling the growth of this market

Increase in special designation from the regulatory authorities is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

The competitive scenario of market and strategic collaborations may boost the market position

Market Restraints

Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

Patent expiration of branded drugs and introduction of generics is also hinders the market growth

Segmentation: Global Janus Kinases (JAKs) Inhibitor Drugs Market

By Type

JAK1 Inhibitor

JAK2 Inhibitor

JAK3 Inhibitor

Others

By Therapeutic Area

Oncology

Muscoskeletal

Gastroenterology

Others

By Indication

Autoimmune disorders

Rheumatoid arthritis

Ulcerative Colitis

Solid Tumors

Hematological Malignancies

Others

By Drugs

Baricitinib

Tofacitinib Citrate

Upadacitinib

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Table Of Contents Global Janus Kinases (JAKs) Inhibitor Drugs Market

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Market Overview

4 Executive Summary

5 Premium Insights

6 Global Janus Kinases (JAKs) Inhibitor Drugs Market, By Products

7 Global Janus Kinases (JAKs) Inhibitor Drugs Market, By Type

8 Global Janus Kinases (JAKs) Inhibitor Drugs Market, By Therapy

9 Global Janus Kinases (JAKs) Inhibitor Drugs Market, By End User

10 Global Janus Kinases (JAKs) Inhibitor Drugs Market, By Geography

11 Global Janus Kinases (JAKs) Inhibitor Drugs Market, Company Landscape

12 Company Profile

13 Related Reports

