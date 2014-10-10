Global Wearable Computing Market By OS (Android, Wear OS by Google, Glass OS by Google, RTOS, Windows, Apple’s Watch OS, Others), Technical Functions (External Speaker, GPS, Heart Rate Sensor, Megapixels, Microphone, Skin & Body Temperature Sensor, Touchscreen, UV Sensor, Waterproofing), Operating (Tethered, Standalone, Both), Application (Fitness & Wellness Application, Medical & Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial, Infotainment, Defense & Security, Home Automation, Others), Technology (Computing Technologies, Display Technologies, Networking Technologies, Others), End-Users (Consumer, Non-Consumer), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 Few of the major competitors currently working in the global wearable computing market are Apple Inc.; Fitbit, Inc.; Garmin Ltd.; LG Electronics; Motorola Mobility LLC; Nike, Inc.; SAMSUNG; Sony Corporation; Medtronic;

Market Analysis: Global Wearable Computing Market

Global Wearable Computing Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 103.80 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth in the adoption levels for recognition, communication and networking technologies.

Market Definition: Global Wearable Computing Market

Wearable computing is the integration of advanced technologies in smart wearable devices having the capability of small computers. This technology is adopted in a number of different small-scale devices ranging from smart watches, smart phones, smart wearables such as clothing, footwear, eye wear among others.

Competitive Analysis

Global wearable computing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of wearable computing market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global wearable computing market are Contour, LLC; GoPro, Inc.; Himax Technologies, Inc.; TDK Corporation; Silicon Micro Display, Inc.; AiQ Smart Clothing; CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD.; Siemens Healthcare GmbH; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Microsoft; LifeSense Group; Google; Xiaomi; among others.

Market Drivers:

Rapid rise of smart wearable devices from the consumers is expected to propel the growth of the market

Increasing proliferation and prevalence of IoT technology is another factor boosting the market growth

High adoption rate for wearable products and technologies from the healthcare industry also acts as a market driver in the forecast period

Integration of advanced technologies and features with wearable devices; this factor is expected to positively impact the market growth

Market Restraints:

High costs associated with the wearable devices is expected to restrict the growth of the market

High levels of consumption of power with lack of battery backup for long-term operations this will also hinder the market growth

Segmentation: Global Wearable Computing Market

By Operating System (OS)

Android

Wear OS by Google

Glass OS by Google

Real-Time Operating System (RTOS)

Windows

Apple’s Watch OS

Others

By Technical Functions

External Speaker

Global Positioning System (GPS)

Heart Rate Sensor

Megapixels

Microphone

Skin & Body Temperature Sensor

Touchscreen

Ultraviolet (UV) Sensor

Waterproofing

By Operating

Tethered

Standalone

Both

By Application

Fitness & Wellness Application Wristbands Smart Clothing Footwear Others

Medical & Healthcare Continuous Glucose Monitors Drug Delivery Products Electrocardiography (ECG) Monitoring Others

Enterprise & Industrial Hand-Worn Terminals Wearable Cameras Others

Infotainment Smartwatches Gaming Devices Augmented Reality (AR) Devices Head-Up Displays Head-Mounted Displays Smart Glasses Defense & Security Home Automation Others



By Technology

Computing Technologies Wearable Computers

Display Technologies Virtual Reality (VR) Augmented Reality (AR)

Networking Technologies Bluetooth Wi-Fi Near Field Communications 3G/4G Others

Others

By End-Users

Consumer

Non-Consumer

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Study Coverage

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Production by Regions

Chapter 5 Consumption by Regions

Chapter 6 Market Size by Type

Chapter 7 Market Size by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter 9 Production Forecasts

Chapter 10 Consumption Forecast

Chapter 11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

Chapter 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

Chapter 13 Key Findings

Chapter 14 Appendix

