The Global Data Center Construction Market report studies the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors with the Porter's Five Forces analysis.

Global data center construction market is projected to register a CAGR of 11.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Global Data Center Construction Market By Infrastructure Type (electrical Infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general infrastructure), Data Center Type (Tier I, Tier II, Tier III, Tier IV), Organization Size (small organization, medium organization, large organization), Vertical (Banking, financial services and insurance, IT & Telecommunications, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Retail Colocation, Power & Energy, Manufacturing, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Data Center Construction Market

Data center is a dedicated place for performing telecommunications and storage operations. Construction of such place is called as data center construction. There are many new data center constructions are going on due to increasing number of internet across the global. The main applications of the data center include sever solution, storage solution, and switching & routing. With the help of data center we can extend a server’s reach with low power consumption and high speed.

Top Key Players:

AECOM

Arup

CORGAN

Currie & Brown

DPR Construction

HDR, Holder Construction Company

ISG plc

Jacobs

Jones Engineering Group

Gensler

Nakano Corporation

Schneider Electric

Turner Construction Company

FORTIS CONSTRUCTION

Skanska

Structure Tone

A. Mortenson Company

ROGERS-O’BRIEN CONSTRUCTION COMPANY

Brasfield & Gorrie

Pepper Construction

The Boldt Company

Recent Projects

In Victoria, Australia, The AECOM has created a new flagship data center and supporting energy center at its site in Victoria, Australia. The highlights of the project (Telstra Data Center and New Energy Center) include low energy cooling strategies, maximizing free-cooling through meeting the latest ASHRAE standards, to optimize cooling distribution to the racks.

In Cambridgeshire, UK, The ISG plc has completed the project (Wellcome Genome Campus) in February 2018 and value of the project was USD 9.05 million. The duration of the project is 48 weeks and the project was done by Fair Hurst Design Group (Architect). The key highlights of the project include 1.2 MW mixing high density and low-density rack facility, with associated mechanical and electrical infrastructure.

Research objectives

To perceive the most influencing pivoting and hindering forces in the Data Center Construction Market and its footprint in the international market.

Learn about the market policies that are being endorsed by ruling respective organizations.

To gain a perceptive survey of the market and have an extensive interpretation of the Data Center Construction Market and its materialistic landscape.

To understand the structure of Data Center Construction market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Data Center Construction players, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Data Center Construction submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

To analyze the Data Center Construction with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Key Reasons to Purchase:

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the Global Data Center Construction Market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the Data Center Construction production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Data Center Construction Market and its impact in the Global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for Global Data Center Construction Market.

Customize report of “Global Data Center Construction Market” as per customers requirement also available.

Market Segmentations:

Global Data Center Construction Market is segmented on the basis of

Infrastructure Type

Data Center Type

Organization

Vertical

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

On the basis of Infrastructure Type, the market is segmented into electric infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure and general construction.

On the basis of Data Center Type, the market is segmented into tier I, tier II, tier III, and tier IV. In 2019, tier IV segment is likely to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of Organization Size, the market is segmented into small organization, medium organization size, and large organization. In 2019, small organization segment is likely to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of Vertical, the market is segmented into banking, financial services and insurance, IT & telecommunications, government & defense, healthcare, retail colocation, power & energy, manufacturing and others. In 2019, retail colocation segment is likely to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of Geography,

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Research Methodology: Global Data Center Construction Market

Primary Respondents: Project Manager, Presidents, Engineers, Industrial Professionals.

Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers.

