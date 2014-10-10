The Global Digital Printing Packaging Market report studies the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors with the Porter’s Five Forces analysis. This market report takes into consideration several industry research, customer insights, market sizing & forecast, competitive analysis, market entry strategy, pricing trends, sustainability trends, innovation trends, technology evolution, and distribution channel assessment. The report encompasses the key players along with their share (by volume) in key regions such as APAC, EMEA, and Americas and the challenges faced by them.

Global digital printing packaging market is expected an estimated value of USD 37.96 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rise in demand for reusable packaging products globally which is known for utilization of digital printing packaging methods for the promotion of the contents inside the package.

Global Digital Printing Packaging Market By Technology (Inkjet Technology, Toner-Based Printing, Thermal Printing, Magnetography, Electrophotography & Electrostatic, Nano-Graphic, Others), Printing Inks (Solvent-Based, UV-Based, Aqueous, Dye Sublimation Kits, Others), Package Type (Labels, Corrugated Packaging, Folding Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Rigid Plastics, Metal Packaging, Others), Format (Large Format, Full Colour, Variable Data, Others), Application (Boxes, Bottles, Cans, Others), End-Users (Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Automotive, Personal Care, Electronics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Digital Printing Packaging Market

Digital printing packaging is an innovative method of printing technology which involves the scanning of images to be printed into the packaging/outer layer of the packaging. The usage of this technology helps in providing efficiency in packaging processes, as it can be carried out instantly without having to process the images and print the plates in conventional analog printing. Through this method, more accurate digital models are scanned and embedded into the outermost layer.

Top Key Players:

DuPont;

Xerox Corporation;

HP Development Company, L.P.;

Xeikon;

Edwards Label, Inc.;

Quantum Packaging Store;

Cyan Tec Systems;

Krones AG;

Hinterkopf GmbH;

Mondi;

Quad/Graphics, Inc.;

SCREEN GP Americas, LLC,;

CCL Industries;

SUN Automation Group;

Eastman Kodak Company;

XYMOPrint;

WS Packaging Group, Inc.;

TRACO;

Weber Packaging Solutions;

Landa Corporation;

Barberán S.A.;

DS Smith;

Cenveo Corporation

THIMM THE HIGHPACK GROUP.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for packaging solutions that promote the contents and help them in marketing purposes is expected to drive the market growth

Digital printing helps in reduction of overall printing costs as it is a cost-effective method as compared to other methods; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Application of this method of printing helps in overcoming last-minute printing of packaging promoting convenience for the manufacturers; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Presence of strict regulations and compliances in variation for the different region and usage of inks; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Improving the output of operations in analog printing by the major manufacturers; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Coesia S.p.A. announced the integration of Atlantic Zeiser’s business operations into their own. Atlantic Zeiser will continue to operate as an individual unit basing their headquarters in Emmingen-Liptingen. This acquisition will promote the printing capabilities of Coesia S.p.A. to provide digital printing packaging for personal care, medical industries.

In April 2018, Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH announced that they had acquired UNI Packaging with the acquisition completed by Lindsay Goldberg and will be integrated into the business operations of Schur Flexibles as it will help in expansion of digital printing for flexible packaging in the European region.

Market Segmentations:

Global Digital Printing Packaging Market is segmented on the basis of

Technology

Printing Inks

Package Type

Format

Application

End-User

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Technology

Inkjet Technology

Toner-Based Printing

Thermal Printing

Magnetography

Electrophotography & Electrostatic

Nano-Graphic

Others

By Printing Inks

Solvent-Based

UV-Based

Aqueous

Dye Sublimation Kits

Others

By Package Type

Labels

Corrugated Packaging

Folding Packaging

Flexible Packaging

Rigid Plastics

Metal Packaging

Others

By Format

Large Format

Full Colour

Variable Data

Others

By Application

Boxes

Bottles

Cans

Others

By End-Users

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Automotive

Personal Care

Electronics

Others

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis:

Global digital printing packaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of digital printing packaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

