“Global Automated Border Control Market report studies the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors with the Porter’s Five Forces analysis. This market report takes into consideration several industry research, customer insights, market sizing & forecast, competitive analysis, market entry strategy, pricing trends, sustainability trends, innovation trends, technology evolution, and distribution channel assessment. The report encompasses the key players along with their share (by volume) in key regions such as APAC, EMEA, and Americas and the challenges faced by them.

The Global Automated Border Control Market is expected to reach USD 1,699.7 million by 2025 from USD 470.9 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.7% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Top Key Players:

secunet

SITA

Vision-Box

Oberthur Technologies

Gemalto

NEC Corp

Indra Sistemas

Accenture

Gunnebo Group

HID Global Corporation

Cognitec Systems GmbH

Securiport LLC

Atos SE

vancouver airport authority

Dermalog

IDENTIFICATION SYSTEMS GMBH

IDEMIA Group

IER SAS

OT-Morpho

many more.

Global Automated Border Control Market, By Solution Type (ABC e-Gate and ABC Kiosk), Component (Hardware, Software, and Services (Installation and Maintenance)),By Application (Airport, Land Port, and Seaport),By Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Complete report on Global Automated Border Control Market Research Report 2018-2025 spread across 350 Pages, profiling Top companies and supports with tables and figures

Market Definition: Global Automated Border Control Market

Automated border control is defined as automated immigration control system for performing border checks. It is also known as eGates.It has an automated self-service barriers that is used for data storage chip in biometric passports for verifying. It has various advantage which includes automated risk profiling, configurable workflow, effective border security, ease in maintaining security, enhanced protection against illegal border crossing, clear, intuitive, language-independent user guidance, enhanced security with maximum passenger satisfaction and many more. It is applicable in airports, land ports and seaports. Automated border control uses technologies which are estimated to streamline the traveling process, improve security and facilitate better passenger experience.

In 2018, Dubai International Airport launched Automated border control, a new border control post as part of a transformation program which helps to improve the immigration security process.

In 2017, Switzerland airport launched Automated Biometric Passport Control System for border control. It helps in immigration checks and increasing capacity demands.

Customize report of “Global Automated Border Control Market” as per customers requirement also available.

Market Segmentations:

Global Automated Border Control Market is segmented on the basis of

Type

Component

Application

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Solution Type

ABC e-Gate

ABC kiosk

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application

Airport

Land Port

Seaport

By Geography,

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Analysis: Global Automated Border Control Market

The global automated border control market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of automated border control market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. IN 2018, Gemalto launched Biometric Authentication Technology (BIOMIG) for automated border control in Colombia. It helps to reduce bottlenecks in immigration process while maintaining strong security control for each traveler. It benefits both citizens and border officials.

