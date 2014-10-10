The automated material handling market research report contains a key information and data about the market, rising patterns, item use, spurring factors for clients and contenders, limitations, brand situating, and client conduct. This market report has exact and precise examination of market patterns, future advancements, and market sections and focused investigation which suits the necessities of all sizes of organizations in the ICT business. This report is comprehensive and incorporates different parameters of market. It segments the market by organizations, district, type and end-use industry. This automated material handling market report is created by remembering every one of the necessities of the organizations required for accomplishing a fruitful business development.

Global automated material handling market is projected to register a CAGR of 7.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Access Exclusive Sample Report at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-automated-material-handling-market

Key Players

Leading Players of Automated Material Handling Market are Honeywell, Dematic, Bastian Solutions, Siemens, Vanderlande, BEUMER Group, Fives, Hyster-Yale Group, Jungheinrich AG, Jungheinrich UK Ltd, Daifuku America, KNAPP AG, Mecalux Warehouse Solutions, Hanwha Group, JBT Corporation, Grenzebach Group, KUKA AG, KION Group, TGW Logistics Group, Mazak North America, GreyOrange, Murata Machinery USA, Inc, Fetch Robotics, Kardex Group, viastore GROUP, Mobile Industrial Robots ApS, inVia Robotics, Locus Robotics, IAM Robotics, Magazino GmbH, 6 River Systems, Inc., Mazak Europe, Yamazaki Mazak Turkey, Jungheinrich Singapore, TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION, Fritz Schäfer GmbH, viastore SYSTEMS Inc. (North America), viastore SYSTEMS Brasil, GEEKPLUS ROBOTICS, Robert Bosch Ltd.

Automated Material Handling are electrical components or systems that are installed for convenience and reduction of human contact which in turn, reduces the chances of errors. These machines or systems are installed for transportation of materials from one place to another, sorting of the materials and storage in their proper shelves. It refers to any automation that reduces or eliminates the need for humans to check-in, check-out, sort material, or to move totes and bins containing library material.

The Global Automated Material Handling Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automated material handling market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Industry Advancements

In November 2018, EDEKA Handelsgesellschaft Nord mbH expands logistic centre with WITRON. The new logistic centre in Zarrentin will be having two additional COMs (Case Order Machines) from WITRON, during ongoing operations. Modular extensibility is the key aspect for which this expansion will be carried out.

In June 2018, KNAPP AB opened new central warehouse for Atea. Atea is the leading Nordic and Baltic supplier of IT infrastructure. It will be used for picking, distribution in the production area. This new plant is fully automated with OSR Shuttle solution.

In April 2019, MECALUX, S.A. has Expanded More than +15,000 locations in the new Fruveco warehouse in Spain. The company Fruveco a frozen vegetable producer has chosen Mecalux once again to carry out the ambitious logistics project. As this will help in organizing stocks automatically. The chambers will be comprised of 8 to 14 pallet-deep blocks of racks with the automatic Pallet Shuttle hence this will help in arranging and managing the products. Overall, WMS will manage 15,931 storage locations.

In October 2018, WITRON logistic awarded the contract to design and construct the new “National Logistics Center” in Nieuwegein by company Jumbo Supermarkten BV. The Jumbo Supermarkets is the second largest grocery retailer in the Netherlands. The WITRON is going to do the entire planning and implementation of all IT, control and mechanical components. This system will supply around 12,000 different dry goods assortment items to all Jumbo branches and sales channels.

Table of Contents of Global Automated Material Handling Market

Executive Summary

Scope/opportunities of the Report

Research Methodology

Market Landscape

Pipeline Analysis

Market Sizing

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Regional Landscape

Business Decision Framework

Drivers And Challenges

Market Key Trends

Players Landscape

Players Analysis

Appendix …. Continued…

Get TOC at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-automated-material-handling-market

Key Segmentation of Global Automated Material Handling Market

By Offering (System, Software, Services),

System Type (Bulk Load Material Handling Systems, Unit Load Material Handling Systems),

Function (Storage, Transportation),

Industry (Automotive, Semiconductor and Electronics, Metals and Heavy machinery, Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverages, Retail, Construction, E-commerce, Chemicals, Paper, Others),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa)

Why Data Bridge Market Research?

Analyst Support: Get you query resolved from our expert analysts before and after purchasing the report.

Customer’s Satisfaction: Our expert team will assist with all your research needs and customize the report.

Inimitable Expertise: Analysts will provide deep insights about the reports

Assured Quality: We focus on the quality and accuracy of the report

Technically acclaimed Analysts with complete industry know how Robust research methodology followed by our publishers to arrive at market estimates, Focus on technology trends, Extensive repository of market research reports to meet our client’s needs.

Based on extensive research, we provide clear view of real market scenario and help clients with making informed business decisions

Buy this report at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-automated-material-handling-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com